“Giving mbf the same note as evermore is ridiculous”: Netizens react as Pitchfork rates Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ a 7.9/10

Pitchfork’s latest review of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album sparks heated comparisons to Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

Recent success for Sabrina Carpenter is evidenced by her new album, Man's Best Friend, which shows how far she has progressed as a performer. Carpenter's pop career feels solidly established thanks to hits like Taste and Please Please Please. Fans were eager to see the judgment when Pitchfork published its official album review.

Man's Best Friend received a 7.9/10 rating from the outlet, which instantly generated a contentious internet debate. To put things in perspective, the infamously difficult-to-please journal also gave Taylor Swift's Evermore the same rating. That comparison alone was enough to get netizens talking, debating whether Carpenter’s latest deserved higher or lower. One fan summed up the mood perfectly in a viral tweet under the main post about the review:

"No hate to sabrina but giving mbf the same note as evermore is ridiculous😭"

From die-hard supporters to casual listeners, everyone had an opinion and they weren’t holding back.

The Pitchfork rating has been the center of online chatter, with Sabrina Carpenter’s fans weighing in from every angle. Some argued the 7.9 was too generous, while others thought it was unfairly low for an album that’s dominated streaming charts since release. The variety of reactions shows just how closely people are watching Carpenter’s trajectory.

One unimpressed fan wrote:

“are they kidding me? This is not even a 6.0.”

Another compared Carpenter’s rating to Olivia Rodrigo’s work, pointing out:

“lower than guts and sour.”

For them, Pitchfork’s scale seemed inconsistent. Others felt the exact opposite, that Sabrina deserved to break into the 8’s. As one user quipped:

“Not bad, but definitely deserved AT LEAST an 8 or higher! Like did they even hear Sugar Talking?”

Meanwhile, some dismissed the debate altogether.



“We still don’t care about Pitchfork,” one fan joked, while another sarcastically shrugged off the score with:

“That’s mid for them.”

Still, there was plenty of love for Carpenter’s effort.

“They could’ve at least given her an 8 cause she ate,” a supporter tweeted, celebrating how well the album has connected with listeners even without glowing critical acclaim.

What’s clear is that Pitchfork remains a lightning rod for music fans. Whether the outlet gives out high marks or middling ones, its scores have a way of fueling debates across fanbases. In this case, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend has sparked comparisons not just with Taylor Swift but with her own peers in the current pop landscape. And for an artist whose career has taken off in 2024 and beyond, even the debate itself feels like proof of her impact.

Sabrina Carpenter’s album and what the reviews mean

Man’s Best Friend marks Carpenter’s evolution from Disney alum to full-fledged pop heavyweight. Released to strong commercial success, the album blends playful hooks with more mature songwriting, showcasing the duality she’s built her brand on. Pitchfork’s 7.9/10 rating may not have satisfied everyone, but it positions the record among her strongest critical showings yet.

While netizens may argue endlessly about whether she deserved an 8 or higher, the reception proves that Carpenter has crossed into the mainstream conversation. The fact that her work is being measured alongside albums like Evermore signals the level of recognition she’s earned. Whether critics rate her higher in the future or not, fans are already treating Man’s Best Friend as a career-defining project.