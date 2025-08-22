Netflix will now recommend content based on astrological signs

CHONGQING, CHINA - JULY 13: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone in vertical orientation displaying the red N logo of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) in front of a blurred background showing the company name in bold red letters on July 13, 2025. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Netflix users, the platform is here to revamp your binge-watching experience!

It just introduced a new feature, an exciting Astrology Hub named Your Zodiac Watchlist, allowing users to discover curated content tailored to their astrological sign.

The one-of-a-kind feature focuses on a vast collection of movies and shows that reflect on 12 zodiac signs for viewers to browse through, according to a report by Dexerto.

✨🔮 Netflix is set to launch a new Astrology Hub, where movies and TV shows will be recommended based on each astrological sign.



So your next binge might just be written in the stars ⭐♌♒♐ pic.twitter.com/zJOjnZctO0 — THK (@THKupdates) August 21, 2025

The Astrology Hub's objective is to make content discovery more personal and engaging, helping the audience to connect with shows like never before and resonate with their astrological profiles.

Everything we know about Netflix unveiling Your Zodiac Watchlist

For every astrological sign, Netflix has tailored a selection of content that aligns with its personality profile. To offer excellent user experiences, Netflix has created a dedicated lineup featuring titles that reflect unique qualities and themes. As per Dexerto, this feature is set to update and roll out continuously throughout the year in alignment with the zodiac calendar and offer fresh recommendations regularly.

The first set of recommendations will go live this weekend to celebrate the Virgo season. Netflix is set to kick off with a particular themed row titled "Virgos Are Always Hustling," cited a Variety report.

Reflecting the sign's hardworking and discerning traits, the lineup showcases Animal Kingdom, Beef, and The Queen's Gambit.

For Scorpios, famous for their intensity, charm, and enigmatic nature, the collection leans into intrigue and suspense. Recommended titles include Wednesday, The Night Agent, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, according to USA Today

Netflix's Gemini collection focuses on fun, humor, and charm, featuring lively content such as Ali Wong: Single Lady, Big Mouth, and Nobody Wants This. As per USA Today, Capricorns get a dose of ambition with its "Activate Boss Mode" selection, including high-stakes dramas such as The Diplomat and Suits.

Netflix is launching an astrology hub that will recommend movies and TV shows based on each astrological sign. pic.twitter.com/CLRSrbTDMk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 21, 2025

As confirmed by Dexerto, here are some of the movies and shows listed for the 12 astrological signs:

Animal Kingdom, Now You See Me, and The Queen’s Gambit for Virgos Are Always Hustling Designated Survivor, Ozark, and Peaky Blinders for Libras Play Fair in Love and War Wednesday, Untamed, and You for Scorpios Revel in Mystery Jurassic Park, Lost, and The Witcher for Sagittarians Bring Adventure Dept. Q, Hostage, and Suits for Capricorns Activate Boss Mode Resident Alien, Stranger Things, and Venom: The Last Dance for Aquarians Are Otherworldly A Star Is Born, Groundhog Day, and XO, Kitty for Pisces Manifest the Dream Building the Band, Love Is Blind, and Squid Game for Aries Love Chaos and Competition Dazed and Confused, Mamma Mia!, and Nonnas for Taurus Is the Life of the Party Bridgerton, Shameless, and Sex and the City for Geminis Spill the Tea Gilmore Girls, Ginny & Georgia, and Grey’s Anatomy for Cancers Will Cry If They Want To Emily in Paris, The Age of Innocence, and The Crown for Leos Have Main Character Energy

