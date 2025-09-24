What happened between NBA Youngboy and King Von? Feud explored as late rapper’s sister reacts to MASA’s Chicago tour stop being cancelled

NBA YoungBoy and King Von’s Rumored Feud Explained (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The cancellation of NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" tour stop in Chicago has sparked renewed discussions about the late King Von and the long-rumored feud between the two rappers. The United Center announced earlier this week that the scheduled September 24 concert would not move forward, disappointing many fans who had been awaiting the performance.

The venue initially introduced heightened security measures, including a strict no-bag policy, before ultimately calling off the event.

“Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase," a rep for the United Center told Variety. “No further comment at this time.”

NBA YoungBoy’s concert at Chicago’s United Center was canceled just two days before the show, allegedly over safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/CvMgbgp6sD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 23, 2025

The incident has brought fresh focus to the unsettled past between YoungBoy and King Von, leaving fans still puzzled about Von's death in 2020. Von, aged 26 then, lost his life in a shooting outside an Atlanta club on November 6 that year.

King Von’s comments and rumors spark feud with NBA YoungBoy

The clash between YoungBoy and King Von goes back to 2018. King Von slammed YoungBoy's music during an Instagram Live. He claimed YoungBoy's lyrics didn't match his real-life experiences, which led people to think there was beef. YoungBoy stayed quiet, but the video spread like wildfire among fans, making them believe there was tension.

“The f**k YoungBoy talking about on this song, bruh?” Von is overheard saying. “He’s talking crazy, he ain’t even like that. I’m on his a** now. You got caps in yo raps,”

In the years that followed, speculation about their relationship grew, particularly after Von was seen publicly with Jania Meshell, YoungBoy’s former partner and the mother of his child. Although Von clarified that their association was professional and related to music, rumors suggested otherwise.

Quando Rondo, who YoungBoy mentored, joined the story by sharing comments on social media. Many people thought these comments targeted Von. This indirect communication fueled ideas about an ongoing rivalry. Von addressed the spreading rumors in a live stream just before he died.

Von appeared to address YoungBoy during an Instagram Live session, “Ain’t no rap beef and ain’t no real beef, unless somebody got shot or something.”

Von also stressed that he didn't fight over women, seeming to reject claims that his interactions with Meshell caused serious conflict. Even though Von said these things, ideas about his death and its possible link to the rumored fight with YoungBoy keep spreading. His family, including his sister, has remained vocal about protecting his legacy and responding to developments linked to his name.