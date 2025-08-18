MTV VMAs 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, sombr, and more among first wave of performers

Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, sombr, and more confirmed for the 2025 MTV VMAs at UBS Arena.

The build-up to the 2025 VMAs is gaining momentum, and those tickets to the night are clearly worth watching. MTV has revealed the first wave of performers set to take the stage at this year’s awards show, giving fans a snapshot of the diverse lineup in store. Among those confirmed are Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin (joined by DJ Snake), and rising alt-sensation sombr.

Their performances promise to reflect the dynamism and global reach of contemporary music. The MTV VMAs, always a centerpiece of late-summer pop culture, are continuing this tradition by showcasing a blend of established stars and fresh voices. As artists, viewers, and industry insiders look ahead to summer’s closing night, anticipation is building for who will bring that unforgettable spark under the UBS Arena lights this September.

Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, sombr, and more confirmed for the 2025 MTV VMAs at UBS Arena

MTV has officialized its initial lineup, which includes a mix of returning stars, trailblazing icons, and newcomers ready to make their mark. Topping the bill is Sabrina Carpenter, fresh from a string of hits and eight nominations this year, including nods in major categories like Video of the Year.

From the Latin music scene, J Balvin is set to bring energy with his hit “Zun Zun,” and he’ll team up with DJ Snake for a live debut of their newest collaboration “Noventa”. Sombr, a breakout alt-artist, makes his first awards-show appearance amid nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative, solidifying his ascent into mainstream visibility.

The lineup also balances talent and legacy with performances by Alex Warren, who’s delivering a much-anticipated live performance following his Best New Artist, Best Pop, and Song of the Year nominations; Ricky Martin, who returns to the VMAs stage and will be honored as the inaugural Latin Icon Award recipient; and Busta Rhymes, both performing and receiving MTV’s first "Rock the Bells Visionary Award" in recognition of his enduring impact.

The 2025 VMAs hosted by LL Cool J at UBS Arena on Long Island and airing live on September 7, promise a night where rising stars share the spotlight with established icons, a testament to the award show’s continued relevance in bridging generations and genres.