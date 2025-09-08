Photo of Ariana Grande and Tate McRae at the VMAs goes viral over height difference

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The star-studded VMAs were filled with many celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Tate McRae. Clips of Ariana interacting with multiple celebrities have gone viral. However, a photo of the Bang Bang singer with Tate had been getting circulated on social media platforms.

The factor that garnered so much attention to the photo was the prominent height difference between the two artists. Previously, sites like Billboard had claimed that Ariana was 5'2" tall. Meanwhile, Tate McRae, standing next to her, was reportedly 5'8" tall. Some users even commented on social media platforms like X, stating that they were surprised to know that Tate was so tall.

One netizen with the username @aarianagrdnndx, wrote on X,

"Tate is so tall wth 😭."

Others pointed out the height difference and even called Ariana Grande "tiny." Another photo of the duo also went viral, in which Ariana could be seen kissing Tate on her cheek, while the latter smiled and posed. A clip of them hugging each other had also been getting circulated across the internet.

This was not the only time that Ariana's height came into the limelight. While she was accepting her third award at the VMAs, she could barely reach the microphone. The singer even jokingly asked if the microphone setting was "intentional."

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie's behavior during Tate McRae's performance garnered attention

While photos and videos capturing some wholesome moments between Tate McRae and Ariana Grande had gone viral, the latter's brother Frankie Grande sparked a different tone of conversation surrounding Tate. A backstage POV camera reportedly captured Frankie shaking his head while Tate performed on the stage.

At the moment, Tate McRae was reportedly in the middle of singing a medley of popular songs, including Revolving Door and Sports Car. This apparent reaction by Frankie made netizens believe that he possibly was not very impressed by her. One user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Frankie grande was not feeling tate mcrae’s performance omg 😭."

Meanwhile, another netizen tweeted,

"Wait bye frankie grande is being fake towards tate and told her she killed her performance 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Despite speculations about whether Frankie liked Tate McRae's performance or not, no statement or reaction had been issued by either of the aforementioned celebrities.

As far as the VMAs were concerned, Ariana Grande bagged three awards in the following categories: Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, and Best Pop Video. All three awards were handed over to Ariana for the musical science fiction short film Brighter Days Ahead. Apart from receiving her own awards, Ariana also presented Mariah Carey with her first-ever VMA award this year, for her song Type Dangerous.

As stated before, a number of other celebrities were present at the VMAs on Sunday. The list included Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, Drew Barrymore, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Busta Rhymes, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone, and Lady Gaga, to name a few. While some of these were presenters at the VMAs, some performed at the event.