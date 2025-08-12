MrBeast joins Kick for his TeamWater stream with Adin Ross and xQc

MrBeast in 2025 (Image via Getty)

In exciting news for fans of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the most-subscribed YouTuber is gearing up for his Kick debut. Donaldson launched his live streaming channel on Kick on August 11, ahead of his debut on the platform on August 14.

While launching his channel on Kick, Donaldson announced that he would be going live with Kick’s most well known streamers, Adin Ross and xQc. Donaldson’s Kick live stream is a part of the YouTuber’s efforts to raise $5 million for Team Water. Donaldson also shared that he, Ross and xQc will keep on live streaming until they reach their goal of raising $5 million. He wrote on X,

“ME ADIN AND XQC ARE GOING LIVE ON AUGUST 14th FOR MY FIRST KICK STREAM! WE CANT END THE STREAM UNTIL WE RAIZE $5,000,000 FOR TEAMWATER HOPEFULLY IT DOESN’T TAKE DAYS”

FOLLOW ME - https://t.co/TEuH9Xg5iX pic.twitter.com/gmu2GcW5Dy — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 11, 2025

Since raising $5 million through a live stream is no small task, Donaldson called on other streamers to join the event in a comment on his post. He added,

“IF ANY STREAMERS READING THIS WANT TO POP IN THE STREAM DM ME, $5M IS A TON OF MONEY HELP IM SCARED”

MrBeast’s Kick debut is part of a larger campaign by the YouTuber to raise money for access to clean water around the globe

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson started #TeamWater alongside YouTuber Mark Rober. The creator-led campaign aims to crowdfund $40 million within the span of one month to provide 2 million people with access to clean water. As per the campaign’s website, a $1 donation can help provide 1 person with access to clean water for a year. Donations directly go towards Water Aid, an organization that has been working to provide sustainable solutions for over two decades.

In a video released to his YouTube channel on August 1, Donaldson claimed that the fundraising campaign could become “one of the largest philanthropy projects in history,” by virtue of the fact that 3000 creators are coming together to raise money, with a combined 3 billion followers.

Depicting the installation of a water pump in a village in Malawi, Donaldson said,

“We just installed this pump. This is gonna be the first time we use it. So the first cup of water is going to the village chief. Oh, he’s downing it! This entire community used to survive on water collected from puddles…and every drop had to literally be carried by hand.”

Streamers and content creators who have already been roped into the campaign include Kai Cenat, Zach King, Michelle Khare, DudePerfect, Cleo Abram, JerryRigEverything and Pierson among others, as per TeamWater's website.

As per Dexerto, the campaign, which aims to raise their intended fundraising target by August 31, has already raised $15 million with a recent $2.5 million donation by Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel.

Earlier this month, Donaldson appeared during a Kick live stream on Adin Ross’ channel to spread awareness about the fundraising initiative. It was during the stream that MrBeast and Ross got to know that xQc also spoke about participating in the fundraiser. Ross also called on other streamers to contribute at the time, include Cenat.