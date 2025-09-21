Morrissey racism controversy explained as singer cancels concert over threats following Charlie Kirk assassination

Morrissey performs live on stage at 02 Arena on November 29, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/WireImage)

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has yet again become a topic of public controversy, this time after canceling two U.S. shows following what was described as a “credible threat” to his life.

The cancellation, publicized on September 20, 2025, is the continuation of a volatile history of cancelation dramas and recent rekindled outrage after the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk.

Although the latest cancellations were due to security issues, Morrissey’s career has long been filled by instances of falling-out over accusations of racism.

His problems began with a 2007 interview with NME in which he voiced fears about immigration in Britain, and critics accused him of being xenophobic.

Morrissey said this in 2007 and was labeled a “racist,” a smear that follows him wherever he goes.



But he was right. pic.twitter.com/SrKqGoxFtb — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) January 6, 2025

Morrissey sued the magazine for libel, claiming his words had been deliberately misinterpreted and, in 2012, NME issued a public apology making clear that it did not consider the singer to be racist.

Similar controversies followed. In 2010, Morrissey angered many when he called Chinese people a “subspecies” while discussing animal cruelty, comments for which he would later defend as being taken out of context.

He was similarly criticised in 2018 after expressing support for far-right figures Tommy Robinson and Anne Marie Waters, an unpopular intervention that prompted protests in his home town Manchester and led to cancellations of planned performances across Europe.

In 2021, he drew the attention of The Simpsons when the television show depicted a satirical character resembling him who was bitter, overweight and racist.

His manager denounced the episode as “offensive and racist,” accusing the program of hypocrisy.

Morrissey cancels concert amid safety concerns

Morrissey had been set to play at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on September 19 and the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston a day later.

The decisions to pull the plug on both clubs came at the last minute after threats had been made against the 66-year-old performer.

According to USA Today, the threats comes in a fraught national environment after multiple high-profile assassinations or attempts have taken place nationwide this year, including Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University earlier this month and the shooting death of Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late in 2024.

Morrissey cancels concert after death threats. The crazies are out. No one is safe. This is the world the Left built. pic.twitter.com/wF93I0OwIB — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) September 19, 2025

"Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled," Morrissey posted on Facebook.

The latest cancellations, stemming directly from safety concerns, also underscore the delicate territory in which Morrissey exists as a public figure.

While the investigation into the reported threat continues, it's not certain if Morrissey will continue with his North American tour.