'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer in intimate ceremony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer attend the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere in NY at Alice Tully Hall on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer got married. They shared the news with everyone on social media with a series of pictures from their D-Day, showing off a bit of their small and intimate party.

The 54-year-old actor marked the occasion on his birthday and posted a series of pictures on Instagram. He wore a navy blue blazer, and his bride looked nice in an elegant satin gown with crystal accents. The event happened in Kansas City, Mo., and had soft music and a private first dance. This gave their followers a look into their special and happy time.

The actor posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned them as:

"It's my birthday and guess what I got."