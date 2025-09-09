'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer in intimate ceremony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer attend the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere in NY at Alice Tully Hall on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer got married. They shared the news with everyone on social media with a series of pictures from their D-Day, showing off a bit of their small and intimate party.
The 54-year-old actor marked the occasion on his birthday and posted a series of pictures on Instagram. He wore a navy blue blazer, and his bride looked nice in an elegant satin gown with crystal accents. The event happened in Kansas City, Mo., and had soft music and a private first dance. This gave their followers a look into their special and happy time.
The actor posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned them as:
"It's my birthday and guess what I got."
Eric Stonestreet ties the knot in the Kansas City home after years together
Actor Eric Stonestreet revealed his big wedding plans in an interview with PEOPLE last July. He shared that he and his fiancé are set to say their "I DOs" at their home in Kansas City. He told how building a home together was a big part of their path. The pair, who got engaged in 2021, have been together for several years.
In his words:
"Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that. We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along. We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan and we're still on track for that."
In another interview with PEOPLE, he said:
"We've been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay. So it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time. Everybody else — let me put it this way — that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time."
