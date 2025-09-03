"Missing minute" from Epstein's jail security video that sparked conspiracy theories about his death is revealed, contradicting Pam Bondi

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: A member of a protest group called "Hot Mess" holds up a sign of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Metropolitan Correction Center on July 8, 2019 in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee had publicly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The materials reportedly included a one-minute footage that was seemingly redacted from previously released 11-hour footage in July by the Justice Department and the FBI. According to The Daily Beast, the missing footage was apparently from the night before Epstein died.

The missing footage was from 23:59 pm to midnight. At the time, Pam Bondi claimed that the footage of the last minute was automatically cut out every night, as a part of the system reset. In a meeting at the White House, Pam Bondi said,

"What we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."

The recent revelation of the same footage contradicted the remarks made by Bondi at the time. Fox News reported that the previous clip was chopped from at least two different video segments and stitched together using Adobe Premiere Pro. As of now, it is unclear what led to the removal of the part of the footage in the first place.

For the unversed, Epstein reportedly died by suicide in his New York City jail cell while he was facing s*x trafficking charges. As of now, Pam Bondi's office has not reacted to the apparent contradiction in connection with the recently dropped footage.

Exploring more about the footage of Epstein released on Tuesday

Apart from the redacted clip, the footage released on Tuesday contained several other elements surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. According to CBS, this included a clip in which Epstein was seen walking through the detention center to make a phone call.

The missing footage had reportedly sparked questions surrounding Epstein's death. According to The Daily Beast, debates arose regarding whether he actually died by suicide. In August 2019, Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre at 6.30 am local time.

In July, the FBI stated that nobody had entered or left Epstein's cell. This reportedly prompted them to agree with the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and the DOJ’s inspector general. This was when they concluded that he had taken his own life.

On Tuesday, The Committee’s ranking Democrat, Robert Garcia, issued a statement in which he said,

"The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents James Comer has decided to 'release' were already mostly public information. To the American people – don’t let this fool you."

Garcia further claimed that no information revealed on Tuesday had any details or a list that would help achieve justice for the victims. He additionally claimed that none of what was revealed improved transparency. Garcia added:

"Pam Bondi has said the client list was on her desk. She could release it right now if she wanted to... Pam Bondi must comply with our subpoena immediately, and release all of the documents. The American people demand it."

As of now, no additional information about the newly released video is available.