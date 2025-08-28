Minneapolis Catholic School fifth grader details how friend saved his life by lying on top him during shooting

Police work the scene following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Image via Getty)

Amid the tragic shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, where students from the Annunciation Catholic School were celebrating Mass, which left two children dead, a young fifth grader is opening up about being caught in the fire. The authorities named the 23-year-old Robin Westman, who died by suicide at the scene, as responsible for the shooting, which took place on Wednesday morning, as per BBC.

Speaking to the media outside the scene, fifth grader Weston Halsne described that he sought shelter in the pews to avoid the gunfire, according to Associated Press. As he covered his head, Halsne’s friend was also protected by a friend who lay on top of him. Unfortunately, Halsne’s friend was shot. In a clip of Halsne speaking to reporters shared by Fox 10 News, the young student described the scene and said:

“It was like right beside me, I was like two seats away from the stained glass windows. The shots were like right next to me.”

Westman allegedly shot dozens of rounds at the worshippers with a rifle through the windows of the church, as per Associated Press. Detailing how his friend saved him from the gunfire, Halsne, in the clip shared by Fox 10 News, added:

“I just ran under the pew. And then I covered my head. My friend Victor like saved me though. Because he laid on top of me. But he got hit.”

Continuing, Halsne shared an update on his friend and remarked,

“He is really brave and I hope he is good in the hospital.”

According to KARE 11, Halsne added that his friend was hit in the back, but he is doing okay now. He also shared that he himself got some debris or gunpowder on the side of his neck from the attack.

Weston Halsne noted that the school children were evacuated to the gym after the attack in Minneapolis

In a clip of Weston Halsne speaking to reporters shared by KARE 11, the 10-year-old student of the Annunciation Catholic School noted that all children were taken to a gym and the doors were locked after the shooting at the church. He said,

“We went to the gym. And then the doors locked just to make sure he didn't come…And then the police were really good because they showed up really quick.”

Telling reporters how it was to get reunited with his mother and his family, Halsne said,

“My mom was waiting outside of the church when it happened…I was super happy because like I was scared that I wasn't gonna see her. I didn't know what was happening really. I was just in shock.”

In an emotional message for all his schoolmates who were in the hospital following the shooting Halsne, as per KARE 11, noted that he was praying for the victims. According to Associated Press, Halsne’s grandfather, Michael Simpson noted while speaking to the press that his faith was shaken after witnessing how innocent children became targets of a shooting.

According to CNN, the principal of the Annunciation school, Matthew DeBoer called the two students who died in the shooting “angels” and, while addressing the students, their families, and his staff, said,

“I love you. You’re so brave, and I’m so sorry this happened to us today.”

Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz also came to the scene and spoke to law enforcement officials, in addition to addressing the people and emphasizing the value of community in tragic times, noted CNN.