Harper Moyski GoFundMe raises over $40,000 as family mourns ‘joyful’ Minneapolis shooting victim

People leave flowers and other mementoes in front of Annunciation Catholic Church, a rapidly growing memorial to the victims of yesterday's shooting on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Image via Getty)

One of the children killed during the August 27 Minneapolis Catholic school shooting was the 10-year-old Harper Moyski. Moyski had been offering the first Mass of the school year inside the church next to the Annunciation Catholic School alongside her other students from her school when Robin Westman opened fire from outside the church, according to The Independent.

In the wake of Harper Moyski’s passing, a GoFundMe campaign was started by a friend of the Moyski family on their behalf. With a target of raising $60,000 in tribute to Harper, the fund has already raised about $40,000.

The campaign page also states that the money raised during the fundraiser would be used to contribute to a charity. The GoFundMe page noted:

“Contributions made to this fund will be utilized by the family in honor of Harpers memory with a portion donated in Harper’s honor to a non-profit to be identified at a later date.”

Harper Moyski’s family speaks out after confirming her passing

Harper Moyski’s parents, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin released a statement confirming that their daughter was one of the two victims of the shooting who tragically passed away. According to Fox 9, Moyski’s family’s statement said,

“We are devastated to share that our beloved daughter, Harper Moyski, was tragically killed in the recent school shooting. Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her. Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss. As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

The Moyskis also shared their condolences for all those who were impacted by the tragedy at the Annunciation church. Notably. The family called for action which would ensure that events like the mass shooting do not take place. As per Fox 9, the Moyskis added:

“While our immediate focus is on Harper and our family’s healing, we also believe it is important that her memory fuels action. No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country. Change is possible, and it is necessary—so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies.”

Looking toward the future, the Moyski family shared that they remain hopeful for change in the world. They remarked,

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Harper’s light will always shine through us, and we hope her memory inspires others to work toward a safer, more compassionate world.”

According to The Independent, the 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel was also fatally shot during the shooting at the Annunciation church. The news outlet notes that the shooting left 18 other people injured.

As per Time, 13-year-old Endre Gunter, 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, and David Haeg were among the children critically injured during the attack. All three underwent surgeries and are on the path to recovery. Alongside other students, Time notes that three 80-something year-old parishioners were also injured. Nine people who were injured during the shooting were receiving care at the Hennepin County Medical Center, where one unidentified child remains in a “critical condition,” noted the publication.