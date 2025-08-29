Lydia Kaiser GoFundMe raises over $135,000 as Minneapolis catholic school student hailed hero for protecting “buddy”

People leave flowers and other mementoes in front of Annunciation Catholic Church, a rapidly growing memorial to the victims of yesterday's shooting on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and Church on August 27, where two children died and 18 others were wounded during a school Mass, the Minneapolis community continues to support those affected.

This includes the 10-year-old survivor, Lydia Kaiser, who has been heralded as a hero for being shot while protecting her younger "buddy" during the shooting.

As Lydia's family and friends explain, she was in a buddy system with a younger child as part of the school’s buddy mentorship when the gunshots erupted. Rather than running away, she placed herself in front to protect the child, which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

Lydia and her family are facing an unimaginable situation right now. They need our support as they navigate this difficult time. Please consider donating and sharing to help them heal. https://t.co/wuaz4PbcmG — RoseDragon (@Rosedragon108_) August 29, 2025

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe campaign for Lydia and her family has raised over $135,000, well over the original goal. The funds are supposed to support medical bills, trauma counseling, continued care, and other unanticipated costs. Organizers also requested continued prayers for Lydia's recovery and for all victims of the tragedy.

"At this time, Lydia is in very serious condition and has undergone an unimaginable surgery. Her story parallels the other injured students in the community. We are praying for her recovery and asking for help as the family navigates all that is to come," the GoFundMe campaign read.

A look into the shooter and the other victims of the incident

The shots were fired as students were seated for the first Mass of the school year. While authorities maintained that a motive was unclear, investigators announced that they had found a manifesto, posted online, that might clarify the shooter's motive.

The details of this manifesto are still under review. The gunman was 22-year-old Robin Westman. Authorities confirmed Westman fired her gun through the stained-glass windows prior to turning the gun on herself.

According to ABC News, Westman was originally issued male at birth, and had legally changed their name in 2020. Westman's mother had previously worked at the church, where Westman also attended church as a child.

The police stated that there was no previous history of criminality and they believe Westman acted alone. Officials also warned against singling out any one community for blame, saying that this act was done out of individual hate.

Two kids, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, lost their lives, and 18 other people were injured, including 15 children.

Many survivors have been identified through public fundraisers and family statements, including 9-year-old Vivi St. Clair, who was shot several times but escaped and ran for help, and 13-year-old Endre Gunter, who was asking his surgeon if they could pray together before he went into emergency surgery (Daily Mail).

Community leaders are encouraging sustained emotional support for the victims and their families. The tragedy has rekindled discussions of school security and mental health resources.