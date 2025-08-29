Minneapolis shooting victims GoFundMe: How and where to donate

Annunciation Catholic School Miami (Image via Instagram/@annunciation.school)

The community mourns the loss of two children, 10-year-old Harper Moyski and eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel, and grapples with the injuries to 18 others, which include 14 students and three elderly parishioners, following the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The community and people from all over the nation are coming together to support those affected. People can donate to the cause through the GoFundMe links provided in the official Minneapolis School Shooting Hub.

Sophia Forchas, one of the youngest victims of the massacre, is in critical condition in the ICU and has supposedly gone through life-altering injuries.

"Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU. She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her. Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone." The campaign read.

At this point, Sophia faces a long, unpredictable healing journey. Her family’s GoFundMe outlines the emotional and financial burden they now carry after Sophia’s near-death experience, including medical bills, expensive therapy, and loss of income.

Sophia’s mother, a pediatric critical care nurse, was reportedly treating victims at the hospital before she even knew her daughter was one of them. The public has responded in overwhelming fashion, with the page raising over $260,000 on its first day and now having amassed more than $480,000.

Another verified fundraiser supports Endre Gunter, a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the stomach while praying inside a church. Endre has undergone emergency surgery to treat the wound, and is in stable condition, but will have to undergo a long rehabilitation and emotional assistance process.

The campaign, set up by his aunt, is working to fund medical expenses, counseling, and family relief during this challenging time. Within four hours of going live, the fundraiser raised over $20,000, and has now reached a total of $135,000 in donations.

Other ways to help the victims, and what we know about the shooter

Even if individuals cannot provide financially, they can still help the victims and their families in other ways. Memorial Blood Centers called for a "blood emergency" and are asking for donations immediately to help the ongoing medical needs of the injured.

The American Red Cross is also accepting donors at various locations. Some centers are even giving gift cards for donations. The Minneapolis Foundation also announced an easy text-to-donate option on Tuesday to help ensure that funds would be distributed equitably among families of victims and others affected by the tragedy.

The gunman, who also ended up killing themselves, opened fire on the congregation during the service, which caused a scene of chaos and destruction.

According to WCNC News, although the authorities have not clearly established a specific motive, they indicated that the suspect had some anti-religious beliefs and had also previously had connections to the school.

Several other verified GoFundMe pages are available through the platform's official Minneapolis School Shooting Hub. This hub will be updated to add additional fundraiser links as they are verified.