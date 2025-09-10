NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ariana Grande's highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour has officially opened ticket sales, sending fans into a frenzy. After the September 9 presale for registered buyers, general admission tickets rolled out today, September 10, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The award-winning singer and Wicked actress just shared her tour dates for 2026 in North America and the U.K. on Instagram, which made her fans all over the world very happy. Now everyone can try to get tickets for one of next year's top tours.

Memes erupt as Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour ticket presale sends fans into frenzy

As soon as presale tickets went live on sites like StubHub or Ticketmaster, the scramble was on. While some fans got their tickets, many were left empty-handed, which led to an immediate wave of memes and frustration all over the X. Millions of people from all over the United States are still in the ticket queue. The chaotic rollout quickly became a trending topic, with social media showing both the joy of lucky buyers and the outrage of those shut out.

So, here are some memes and fans' reactions: