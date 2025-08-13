McDonald's launches 'McDonaldland' meal with a 'bright blue' milkshake - What's it about and how to get one?

A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant (Image via Getty)

On August 12, McDonald re-launched its iconic 'McDonaldland' meal. The renowned meal comes with the option of choosing a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Along with the main serving, the meal consists of fries and a milkshake which is bright blue in color.

As per Dexerto, reviewers who have tasted the quirky colored milkshake have shared that its flavor contains a slight trace which is reminiscent of cotton candies. According to USA Today, the special meal will be available through the fast food chain’s app. The meal can also be ordered offline through physical stores, but it is available only in participating outlets, as per the publication.

Dexerto notes that the re-launch of the famous 'McDonaldland' meal after a hiatus of two decades marks McDonald’s decision to return to characters and goodies which evoke nostalgia among its patrons and admirers.

McDonald’s plans to evoke nostalgia

'McDonaldland' was first created by McDonald's in 1971. Along with the re-launch of the 'McDonaldland' meal, the multinational food joint has decided to re-introduce its iconic mascot, Ronald McDonald, as per Dexerto. Ronald McDonald will feature in the goodies that come along with the meal, noted the news outlet.

According to the report by Dexerto, Ronald McDonald will not be the only mascot from yesteryears who will be brought back by this relaunch. McDonald’s new outreach to its customers include the relaunch of memorable characters like Hamburglar, the fry friends and Mayor McCheese, as per Dexerto.

For customers who buy the 'McDonaldland' meal, there is also a wide array of merchandise like postcards and stickers which will come along with the food, according to USA Today.

According to the report by USA Today, the new marketing campaign will not be limited to the 'McDonaldland' meal and the goodies that come along with it. McDonald’s has entered into a collaboration with the apparel company Pacsun, as per the outlet. As a part of the collaboration, limited edition sweatshirts and T-shirts are available for sale, as per the publication.

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP in the department of U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content and Culture, released a statement on the company’s website highlighting the rationale and objective of the campaign. Healan’s statement read:

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore.”

Continuing, Healan added,

“And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”

McDonald has also launched a dedicated website in honor of the ‘Mcdonaldland’ legacy. The website offers a virtual tour of ‘Mcdonaldland’ for its fans. The introductory text to the virtual tour goes onto describe ‘Mcdonaldland’ as the place where “your favourite food is grown.”