"May this type of life never find me": Netizens react in disbelief as video of Bhad Bhabie crying on top of Le Vaughn's car hood sparks concern

Bhad Bhabie has previously claimed that Le Vaughn hit her multiple times (Image via Getty)

Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, is trending after a video featuring her went viral on social media. The rapper can be spotted crying as she holds on to the hood of a black car. According to Where Is The Buzz, the clip was reportedly released by her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, who is believed to be driving the vehicle.

The clip was reposted by Daily Loud through X on September 18, 2025, and the initial shots show that the car went in reverse while Bhad Bhabie was allegedly on top of it.

The vehicle stopped for a few seconds and moved forward, following which it took a break for another time. A woman was also heard saying in the background:

“Get off the car.”

The car continued going forward for the last few seconds of the video. However, it remains unknown if Danielle was still holding on to the car after the video ended.

Although Peskowitz Bregoli has not addressed anything related to the viral clip, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post to share their reactions.

One of them referred to Danielle’s relationship with Le Vaughn and wrote:

“May this type of love never find me.”

Social media users were spotted expressing sympathy for Danielle. An individual also suggested that the artist find someone else who would love her. Another person wrote that Danielle needs help.

A few others also criticized everything that was happening in the clip, with a user questioning why Bhad Bhabie had to climb on top of the hood.

One of the reactions featured the user writing that she would never repeat the same action, even if the situation turns out to be very bad.

Bhad Bhabie has made some other allegations against Le Vaughn

While the Boynton Beach, Florida native’s viral video on top of a hood is creating headlines, her Snapchat video earlier this week also grabbed a lot of attention as she made certain claims related to Le Vaughn.

The clip was shared on September 16, 2025, where Bhad Bhabie said that she was done, referring to her relationship with Le Vaughn.

According to Complex, the Drugstore June star stated that she does not want to deal with Vaughn anymore in the future, and she has suffered a lot while she did not stop loving Le.

She further stated:

“I’ve only made one police report against Le Vaughn. He’s hit me at least 500 times. He’s spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to every spit on me, spit on my face at all.”

Danielle has previously made other allegations against Le Vaughn, specifically during a conversation with Camilla Araujo in May 2025.

Bhad Bhabie stated that Le had reportedly threatened to take away their daughter, Kali, and that Vaughn aimed to use Danielle’s “drug problem” as the reason for the same.

“I still smack up Le Vaughn sometimes when he needs it, but I don’t hurt him. I just show him what I’m capable of. I have hurt him before and I did feel bad about it”, Danielle said.

According to People magazine, Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie started dating around five years ago. The duo welcomed Kali in March 2024.