“Whole industry weird”: Netizens react as 6ix9ine claims that multiple rappers slept with Bhad Bhabie while she was underage

Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine, has made new claims in a recent interview, alleging that multiple rappers engaged in inappropriate relationships with rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie while she was still underage.

The remarks, which have drawn widespread attention online, were shared during his appearance on Vlad TV, published on September 20.

6ix9ine claims that multiple rappers had slept with Bhad Bhabie while she was underage

"I dont doubt that. Whole industry weird ngl!!" an X user reacted to the news.

Bhad Bhabie first caught the public's eye in 2016 after her Dr. Phil appearance. She was 13 at the time and became an internet sensation for saying, "Cash me outside, how ‘bout dat."

After this, she moved into music and started her rap career the next year. She soon established herself as both a recording artist and an internet figure.

In his Vlad TV chat, Hernandez claimed that several rap stars had intimate encounters with Bhad Bhabie before she turned 18.

Among the names mentioned was Trippie Redd, with whom 6ix9ine has a longstanding public feud.

6ix9ine pointed to an old picture that circulated on the internet showing Redd and Bhad Bhabie together. He hinted that this snap was taken when she was still under the legal age.

The rapper further claimed that the alleged actions of certain artists have been overlooked within the industry, framing his remarks as an exposure of behavior he views as being ignored by the broader community.

After the interview came out, clips from the chat spread across social media, sparking reactions from people online. Some were shocked and worried about the weight of the allegations.

Others argued over whether the claims could be trusted with the ongoing feuds between 6ix9ine and other rappers.

"this is actually sh*t we want him to snitch about. name them all ASAP," an X user commented.

"Imagine your whole career is being rapper turned gossip blogger," another reacted.

Several comments highlighted concern for Bhad Bhabie’s well-being, pointing out the long-term impact such experiences could have on someone so young.

"How traumatic is it to be so young and naive? I hope she heals herself before it’s too late. Psychosis is real and the decision we make while young and dumb affects us later on, especially in developmental stages 0-20y," one wrote.

"Who's this guy to talk when he himself is a offender as well," another said.

"but this is true? she been said this and even if she didn’t we saw the lives ..! COUGH COUGHH CHEIF KEEF," a person wrote.

"I'm not surprised big name rappers get laid a lot, but it is surprising to find out most of them seem to be having s*x with dudes or underage women," another wrote.

As of now, neither Bhad Bhabie nor Trippie Redd has issued a response to Hernandez’s statements.

No formal legal proceedings have been announced in connection with the allegations.