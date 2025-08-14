"Making me cringe": Netizens react as Patrick relies on his spleen to make decisions on Love Is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 star Patrick Justus, a 33-year-old human design coach, opened up about "following his spleen" in the series, leaving fans bewildered.

In the first four episodes, which were released on August 13, 2025, Patrick stated that he would follow his "splenic" intuition, and he did.

He sparked a connection with 29-year-old Aanu, convinced it was what his spleen wanted him to do.

However, as their relationship progressed, he eventually broke up with her in episode 4, saying he needed to follow his spleen.

The Love Is Blind: UK star explained that they lacked the connection he thought they could have had. Patrick's decision broke Aanu's heart, as she exited the pods in tears.

As Patrick continued to speak about following his spleen, internet users took to X to react. One netizen commented:

"Please the word “spleen” is just making me cringe and feel physically sick. How many times are we going to have to hear this nonsense."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were unimpressed by how frequently Patrick brought up his spleen on his dates.

"I need patrick to stop talking about his spleen!" a user commented.

"I never want to hear the word spleen again in my entire life," another person noted.

"Patrick is not a real person. What does “I have to follow my spleen” even mean??" one netizen reacted.

Meanwhile, other fans of Love Is Blind: UK criticized Patrick for breaking up with Aanu over his "splenic" awareness.

"If someone broke up with me because of their SPLEEN??? (tbf she definitely dodged a bullet)" a user wrote.

"Aanu deserved better. Patrick is a narcissist, he and his bloody spleen can f**k off," a netizen commented.

"Patrick really said “spleen before queen” and done Aanu dirtyyyyy," another reacted.

Patrick ends things with Aanu in episode 4 of Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Patrick introduced himself as a spiritual individual who followed his spleen instead of his gut, convinced it had a more potent energy.

Consequently, he relied on it to navigate his relationships inside the pods, hoping that it would lead him to her ideal match. As the episodes progressed, he grew closer to Aanu, believing they shared similar mentalities.

However, that was not the case, as Patrick changed his mind in episode 4.

While on a date with Aanu, who had prepared a song for him, he told her that he wanted to be with someone who would give him something he could not comprehend.

Unfortunately for him, Aanu was not that person. While Patrick apologized, Aanu broke down in tears, unhappy with the decision.

It all started when the female contender hesitated to sing for him in the previous episode. It made Patrick skeptical about her interest in him, as he wondered if he was undeserving of it.

As the couple parted ways, the Love Is Blind: UK male participant said:

"Aanu is a very amazing person, but I had a lot of clarity in the fact that I will trust my spleen. And my spleen, unfortunately, this time, didn't tell me anything. It didn't tell me that Aanu was the one for me."

Aanu, on the other hand, told the cameras that she was excited to see their relationship flourish. As a result, when Patrick ended things, she was left surprised.

However, at the same time, although heartbroken, she was glad that they did not proceed with the relationship, as their differences would have caused issues later on.

Despite not finding her partner in the Love Is Blind: UK pods, Aanu was hopeful about her journey outside the show.

She said she was a "big believer" in love and knew that she would eventually find her match.

Stay tuned for more updates.