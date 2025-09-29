"Best player to never win the game": Big Brother 27 fans react to Eric Stein being one of the Masterminds

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 came to an end on September 28, 2025, with Ashley Hollis winning the winner’s title and the $750,000 cash prize.

The two-hour finale was filled with surprises, one of which included the Mastermind’s identity reveal.

While fan speculations had previously suggested that the Mastermind was season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby, the finale revealed otherwise.

At the end of the second phase of the three-part final Head of Household competition, Dr. Will unmasked himself before the finalists to reveal that he was the Mastermind. However, he claimed to have been framed.

Later in the finale, it was disclosed that the Mastermind was not one person, but a group of three former players who had been eliminated during their seasons due to a twist.

The first person was Jessie Godderz, who was taken out by the ‘Coup d’état’ power. The second person was Frankie Grande, while the third was Eric Stein, who was thwarted in season 8 by the ‘America’s Player’ twist.

The Masterminds’ strategy was to become the twist since they could not beat those that defeated them.

Big Brother 27 fans were surprised by the unexpected turn of events, but were even more surprised to see Eric Stein return to the show.

Netizens took to X to share their excitement, as one commented:

“It’s amazing to see Eric Stein back in the big brother house. Imo the best player to never win the game.”

Big Brother fans were pleasantly surprised to see Eric on their screens, with some even rallying for his return to the franchise.

“Eric stein for the traitors because honestly he’s one of the best players to never win. Can’t believe he’s on big brother in 2025,” a fan wrote.

“Ok big brother, you did your big one on that mastermind reveal especially bringing Eric back for a cameo,” another one commented.

“THEY GOT ERIC STEIN UP IN HERE!!! 10/10 finale, no notes. (many notes, but you know…),” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“BB Second Chances coming soon?! With Eric Stein?!? Please?!?” a person wrote.

“OK I didn’t have seeing Eric Stein on my TV in 2025 on my bingo card,” another netizen commented.

“This was super stupid then Eric stein came out and now it's genius,” one fan posted.

Big Brother stars Jessie, Frankie, and Eric make a comeback as season 27’s Masterminds

After Dr. Will stated he was framed, Jessie, Frankie, and Eric made a screen appearance to reveal they were the collective effort behind the masked Mastermind.

While speaking to the cameras, Jessie shared that he was “dominating” season 11 of the show until the Coup d’état twist ended his game.

“And what better way to get my revenge than to Mastermind an entire season, twisted turmoil,” he added.

Shortly after, a second figure appeared and revealed themselves to be Frankie Grande, who claimed he would have won season 16 of Big Brother if it weren’t for the ‘Rewind’ twist.

“So, I was more than willing to conduct an orchestra of chaos this summer,” he said.

Then came a third figure, which was revealed to be Eric Stein, who believed season 8 was his season to win.

However, his journey was sabotaged after he was forced to play “America’s game.”

The Masterminds then shared that clues to their identities were left throughout the game, but no one could guess them.

Big Brother 27 fans were shocked to see Eric make a comeback, with many hoping he would participate in some format of the franchise again.

Stay tuned for more updates.