"Lowkey iconic": Survivor 49 fans react to Trashy Annie singer's elimination

Survivor season 49 returned with a new episode on October 1, 2025. Titled Cinema, the second episode of the season saw another castaway’s elimination after an intense day of tribe politics.

Kimberly “Annie” Davis, the lead singer of Trashy Annie, was voted off as the second evictee of Survivor 49 and the Kele tribe.

All four tribesmates, Jake, Jeremiah, Sophi, and Alex, voted to eliminate Annie, who was under the impression that she would be safe due to her game and bond with Alex.

However, that was not the case, as her team members preferred evicting her over Sophi, who struggled with the challenges in the episode.

It was Annie’s insistence on targeting Jake, and later Sophi, that upset many of her tribe members.

While Annie was not afraid of playing an individualistic game, orchestrating evictions, her teammates thought otherwise, as they believed in having trust and unity in the group.

Displeased with Annie’s gameplay, the Kele tribe members decided to end her journey on the CBS show, despite Alex assuring her the target was Sophi.

Survivor 49 fans on X commented on Annie’s elimination. While some were sad to see her leave, others were not.

Some netizens, on the other hand, claimed they knew Annie would get eliminated based on her edit.

“Annie was lowkey iconic, robbed legend,” a netizen commented.

Many Survivor 49 fans were upset with Annie’s elimination.

“Even though it made perfect sense to blindside Sophie.. they still do Annie,” a fan wrote.

“Annie was MESSY. She was fun, full of spunk, and wasn’t afraid to cause a little chaos. Sad to lose the potential of an interesting character early but she wasn’t able to form the bonds she needed. Alex prioritized Jake and Jake prioritized Sophi,” another one commented.

“Annie left on a very positive note. I can appreciate that!” an X user reacted.

Other Survivor 49 fans stated that Annie’s elimination was predictable.

“That was the most predictable boot yet. I won't be surprised if producers told Alex to humor Annie with that idol play + Sophi blindside talk,” a person wrote.

“Yeah I knew Annie was going home from that her first confessional of the episode, but I really liked her exit. It was very classy and graceful,” another netizen posted.

“This editing sucks it was blatant throughout the entire episode Annie was gone. The half hearted attempt to make it seem like Sophie was so pointless. Man survivor really is boring now so sad,” a fan said.

What led to Annie’s elimination from Survivor 49?

At the start of the episode, Annie told the cameras that the worse her tribe’s situation was, the better it would be for her because she did not care if they went into another Tribal Council.

She was prepared to “ship another person home and keep this game moving along.”

Her first attempt at executing her plan was to portray Jake as a player “too strong,” who did not need to advance in the game.

Her closest ally, Alex, disapproved of the idea and called Annie a “one-man band” of a player who did not know the rest of the tribe was strongly bonded together.

With that, the Kele tribe painted a target on Annie’s back.

Shortly after, the Survivor players competed in an immunity challenge, which the Kele tribe lost, securing their spot in the Tribal Council.

Before heading the Council, Alex found a hidden idol, which he informed Annie about, assuring her that the group vote was against Sophi.

However, at the time of the vote, Alex and the three other castaways voted to evict Annie. Despite being blindsided, Annie wished Alex “good luck” before walking away.

While speaking to the Survivor cameras. Annie confessed that she found the elimination unexpected.

Regardless, she was “proud of” her team for blindsiding her, especially when she thought she was the “puppet master.”

