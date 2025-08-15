“I was speaking to, like, a higher power”: Lil Yachty claims he “manifested” working with Drake years before collaborating

Drake and Lil Yachty (Image via Getty)

Lil Yachty recently reflected on the evolution of his friendship with Drake, shedding light on how a connection that began casually on social media eventually grew into a close working relationship. Speaking candidly, the Atlanta-born artist pointed to manifestation as a major driving force in his career, crediting belief and intention for helping him turn ambition into reality.

“I manifested it, bro,” he said. “I was doing acid one night and I was like, ‘Man, I would really love to work with Drake. That’s one of my favorite rappers.’ I was just talking to the abyss. I was speaking to, like, a higher power, and I manifested it. I did. This was years ago. This was before we ever did anything.”

Lil Yachty said they first noticed each other through their “finsta” accounts. These are private Instagram accounts that artists often use to connect in a more casual and personal way. Their shared interest led to private talks, eventually building into a real friendship. Yachty pointed out how uncommon it is to form deeper bonds in the music world. He explained that his connection with the Toronto rapper felt easy and genuine right away.

Lil Yachty and Drake’s connection now stretches far beyond their music collaborations

Lil Yachty and Drake teamed up over the years on several songs, blending their unique sounds to connect with a wide range of listeners. One of their standout projects includes “Oprah's Bank Account” from Yachty’s Lil Boat 3 album. It stood out not just for how it sounded but also because of its fun video that featured both artists.

Yachty teamed up with Drake on the album For All The Dogs with a track called “Another Late Night.” Fans saw this as proof of their strong creative bond and their interest in trying new ideas together. Lil Yachty explained that their collaboration happens, and instead of following a strict plan, they rely on regular chats and shared excitement to make it work.

Today, the dynamic between Lil Yachty and Drake extends beyond the studio. Their friendship regularly involves conversations about music and personal life, signaling a continued mutual respect that has developed beyond professional interests.