“I hope his family is able to sue” : Lil Yachty sparks backlash online over distasteful George Floyd bars in unreleased track

Lil Yachty performs in concert at Razzmatazz (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Rapper Miles Parks McCollum, who goes by the moniker Lil Yachty, has landed himself in hot water after a video of an unreleased track went viral. It all began on Thursday, August 14, 2025, when the musician appeared on Plaqueboymax’s live stream.

Around the 43-minute mark, McCollum asked the streamer to play his upcoming track, which referenced George Floyd, saying:

"I want them to hear me on this one."

As the song played, the men in the video began rocking their heads as Lil Yachty mouthed the bar:

"Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd."

Floyd was the 46-year-old Black man who died in 2020 after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis. His death spurred the Black Lives Matter movement.

Needless to say, as the clip went viral, internet users were quick to slam the rapper. One saying:

"I hope his family is able to sue!"

Many continued to criticize the rapper.

Others commented on the disrespectful bars.

Lil Yachty previously called the BLM movement a "scam"

According to Complex, hours after the livestream ended, Lil Yachty reshared a post by @Kurroco that confirmed the unreleased track was from his upcoming project, It’s Us Vol. 2.

This is not the first time the rapper has commented on George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

For context, Floyd died in May 2020 after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. The whole ordeal was caught on camera and sparked mass outrage. It gave rise to the BLM movement and the BLM Foundation that criticized police brutality and systemic racism.

Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He received a 22.5-year sentence in state prison and a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

In the aftermath of Floyd's death, Lil Yachty initially spoke out against the brutality during a protest in Atlanta, saying:

"Whether you back, whether you white, green yellow, purple, we together. Not saying we a family... and we gonna show them what it takes."

However, earlier this year, while appearing on Quenlin Blackwell's YouTube cooking show, Lil Yachty called BLM a "scam," stating:

"BLM was a... it was literally a scam. They had bought mansions."

The rapper was referencing the accusation against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for misusing donations to purchase a $6 million property in Los Angeles. In 2022, its co-founder Patrisse Cullors told The Associated Press that the intent behind the purchase was to offer "Black artists" a "campus and meeting venue" and that it was a "safehouse" for the BLM leaders.

In response to Lil Yachty's comments, the foundation made a statement to Fox News. Calling the rapper "misinformed" and "unoriginal," it noted:

"The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us."

It is worth noting that Cullors stepped down from her post in 2021 following claims of mismanagement of finances.