TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Kelsey Grammer attends a special screening of Paramount+'s "Frasier" Season 2 at Bluma Appel Theatre on September 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Kelsey Grammer has officially expanded his family once again. The actor opened up on the 'Pod Meets World' podcast, revealing that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, have just welcomed a baby boy named Christopher. In his words:

"We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids. It was, like, three days ago."

In a conversation with hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, the 70-year-old star remarked that the little one arrived a few days earlier. Now, with his newborn, Grammer's family grows to eight children in total. It stands as the fourth child he shares with Walsh, his spouse of 14 years.

Kelsey Grammer reflects on fatherhood, family "clusters," and the arrival of his newest child

While promoting his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, in the same podcast, Kelsey Grammer opened up about his expanding family and what fatherhood means to him. The 70-year-old actor laughed, saying he groups his kids into "clusters," referring to the younger sets. He has daughters Spencer, 43 (with his first wife Doreen Alderman), and Greer, 33 (with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner), plus sons Mason, 23, and Jude, 20 (with Camille Grammer). He also has three younger children, Faith, 13, Gabriel, 11, and James, 8. With his wife, Kayte Walsh, whom he married in February 2011 after his divorce from Camille Grammer. He was also married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany before Camille.

On the podcast, Grammer opened up about how his younger children have taken in his memoir, an account of his trek, through "hope and healing" after the 1975 murder of his 18‑year‑old sister, Karen. He recalled his son Gabriel firing off "probing" questions about the tragedy, even wondering whether he'd ever seek revenge, and described Gabriel as "a genius," noting the boy's hunger for truth.

In February of 2011, against the backdrop of New York's rhythm, Grammer and Walsh exchanged vows barely, after Walsh's divorce from Camille Grammer; at that point, he was 55, she was 29. Since his split from Camille, Grammer and Walsh have been together and have now welcomed a child, a development first reported when news of the pregnancy broke in June, a moment said to be brimming with excitement and renewed happiness for the couple.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!