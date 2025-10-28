How old is Kelsey Grammer's wife? Relationship explored as 'Frasier' actor welcomes 8th child at 70

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the ATG Summer Party at Kensington Palace Gardens in celebration of Sir Ian McKellen on September 8, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for ATG)

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has become a father at the age of 70, after his wife, 46-year-old Kayte Walsh, welcomed their fourth child together. The couple now have four biological kids and five children whom Kelsey had with his former partners. The news was revealed by Grammer on October 27 on Friedle and Rider Strong's Pod Meets World podcast.

The newborn baby, named Christopher, was reportedly born three days before the podcast episode was taped. The actor revealed the same while he was speaking to the podcast hosts about his book, Karen: A Brother Remembers. He said,

"It was like three days ago. Christopher, who's just joined the family."

Kelsey Grammer now has four children with Kayte Walsh—Faith, Gabriel, James, and Christopher. At the same time, Grammer is the father of five other children—Spencer, Greer, Barrie Buckner, Mason, and Jude. According to E! News, Grammer had Spencer with ex Doreen Alderman and the rest of the kids with former partner Camille Grammer.

It was in June 2025, when The Daily Mail confirmed that Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh were expecting a baby. A source exclusively told the outlet that the actor was excited to become a father for the eighth time. The source further told The Mail,

"He's been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed."

Exploring more about the relationship between Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh

Kelsey Grammer first met Kayte Walsh when she was working as a flight attendant back in 2009. The couple tied the knot in February 2011, and a little more than a year after that, in May 2012, they welcomed Faith, their first child together. Between 2014 and 2016, they had their two sons, Gabriel and James.

According to reports by Page Six, when Grammer met Walsh, he was still in a marriage with Camille Grammer. The outlet additionally reported that he began dating Walsh while he was still with Camille. In May 2025 Walsh opened up about the secret behind his long marriage with Walsh. Grammer told The People,

"Once in a while you got to back it up with some action. I just always try to say to myself, 'Remember the blushing that you had when you first met. Remember that energy, that circulation that dialed you up just a little bit.'"

Grammer further revealed that Walsh had supported him a lot when he had to write about the rape and murder of his 18-year-old sister, Karen, in his new book that hit the shelves on May 6. He further added that she had been supportive and patient all throughout the time when he was busy writing the book. The actor continued,

"I had to go away for a while—there were hours on end that I would just be staring off. But she was patient and loving through it."

Meanwhile, many netizens have reacted to the news of Kelsey Grammer becoming a father at the age of 70. While some reacted to him being a dad at such an old age, others congratulated him.