Katelynn Strate GoFundMe raises over $25,000 for New Orleans mom shot during road rage incident

Katelynn Strate (Image via Facebook/Katelynn Strate)

The fundraiser organized for a New Orleans teen mom, Katelynn Strate’s funeral expenses and for the needs of her newborn daughter has mobilized more than $25,000, and is just $5,000 short of its $30,000 target. The 27-weeks pregnant Strate passed away after a road rage incident in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, according to the GoFundMe page set up by her family members and loved ones.

The GoFundMe campaign, started one day after the death of 17-year-old Strate, is being organized to help her mother care for Strate’s daughter who was born after the incident. Detailing the upcoming expenses that Strate’s mother anticipates, the GoFundMe page states,

“We are raising funds in memory of Katelynn Strate, age 17 who tragically lost her life in a road rage incident yesterday morning in Ponchatoula Louisiana while 27 weeks pregnant. Her baby survived, and we are now seeking help to cover funeral expenses for Katelynn, medical bills, and the essential baby items needed by her grandmother, who will now be caring for the baby. Any support you can offer is deeply appreciated.”

About the road rage incident in Louisiana which took the life of Katelynn Strate

Katelynn Strate, her boyfriend and his sister were all headed to Strate’s boyfriend’s mother house, and were in a Ford Expedition while driving on the North Hoover Road, north of New Orleans, when they became involved in a dispute with another driver traveling in a sliver Dodge truck on August 24, as per Nola.com. According to the news outlet, officers from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared that the two cars tailgated and brake-checked one another, eventually leading to the driver of the Dodge truck firing at the vehicle which was carrying Strate.

The New York Post noted that Strate, who was in the front passenger seat of the car, was shot in the head by the Dodge driver, who was later identified as 54-year-old Barry West. While West alleged that he was under the impression that he was shot at first, authorities found no evidence of a weapon in the car which contained Strate.

According to Nola.com, Strate was taken to the North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond where she was place on life support to save the child she was carrying. Her daughter was born after an emergency C-section, and while she weighed 3 pounds and 11 ounces, she is said to be healthy.

At the time, The New York Post noted that Strate was set to be taken off life support by Tuesday, as medical professionals shared that her condition would not improve. According to Fox 8 Live, it was confirmed that Strate then passed away. She was also an organ donor.

Strate is being mourned by her mother, Kristen Nicole Blow, who organized the GoFundMe campaign in her daughter’s memory.

Expressing her shock and disbelief at the incident, a family friend Katie Cancienne told Nola.com,

“[Strate's] mother is devastated. She just lost her baby and now she's a grandmother."

Continuing, she added,

"These kids were just driving on their way to the interstate and drove past the wrong guy.”

Meanwhile, Barry West is being charged with the count of attempted second-degree murder, reports The New York Post.