Kai Cenat calls listening to Drake's "ICEMAN" ep. 3 the "Biggest waste of my f**king time"

On Thursday night (September 4), Drake livestreamed the third episode of his ICEMAN series on YouTube, and Kai Cenat was one of the many other listeners who livestreamed it. However, Cenat reaction to the episode was more of a negative one. ​

In a video clip from the livestream shared by @XXL on X, Kai Cenat was heard reacting to episode by saying:

"Biggest waste of my f**king time... Yo, I can't fake it. That was a**!"

Cenat looked visibly displeased in the clip.

According to HotNewHipHop, in the latest episode, Drake is seen driving around the city as a new track from his upcoming album, titled That's Just How I Feel, plays in the car.

Midway through the song, the God's Plan rapper appears to reflect his experiences from last summer, when he had indulged in a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. At the 2:08 mark of the video, Drizzy is heard saying:

"And I really did f**k up the summer, not the way I f**ked up last summer."

While Drake didn't mention Lamar, their feud, or the latter's record-breaking diss track, Not Like Us, in it, fans are speculating that it is what he was pointing out.

The multiple Grammy-winning track has since gained more spotlight as it became the center of the defamation lawsuit Drizzy filed against the UMG in January 2025.

The OVO rapper has accused the music organization of unethically distributing and promoting the track, which labeled him as a "certified p*dophile".

Drake appeared on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, NOT THIS AGAIN​

Drake's ICEMAN ep.3 livestream comes after the rapper appeared on the debut episode of Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, NOT THIS AGAIN (on Tuesday, September 2).

Among other things that they talked about, the subject of their falling out after their last interview also came up.

Sharing his opinions on the matter, Drizzy explained that he cut off ties with Althoff beause of the impression she gave in the interview.

To the rapper, Bobbi made it feel like he was the source of her problems in the interview. He said about it:

"What I’m really trying to say is I feel like I’m not necessarily a part of the problem. And I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially and my intentions are pure."

Digressing from the subject, Drake also spoke about how he experienced the same thing in his music career, where people referred to him as a "culture vulture," saying:

"People will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know? They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that."

Despite having dropped three episodes of his ICEMAN series, Drake is yet to announce a release date for the upcoming album.