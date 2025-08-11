James Gunn’s Superman becomes the superhero’s highest grossing film

The Superman Team (Image via Getty)

In a milestone moment for superhero cinema, James Gunn's Superman has now officially surpassed all records and become the highest-grossing film in the history of the iconic character's franchise.

This latest installment has not only captivated audiences worldwide but also shattered long-standing box office records previously held by earlier Superman films. The new release certainly marks a pivotal moment in the character's legacy.

Presently, Superman has soared to the top of the domestic box office charts in Canada and the United States and clinched the title of the highest-earning solo Superman movie ever released, according to a report by Masala!

IMDb cited a recent Deadline report, confirming that the hit film has earned over $331 million in the United States within a few weeks of its release.

A look at James Gunn's Superman breaking records and crushing numbers

Superman, arguably one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time, has been a cinematic staple for a few decades now. And its latest release presented a unique transformation on the big screen.

With the latest installment, director James Gunn brought a fresh approach to the Superman story by offering a blend of classic heroism and contemporary themes. From epic action sequences to heartfelt emotional depth, the film explored the lead's humanity in ways that resonate deeply with the fans.

From the moment it hit theaters, Superman experienced noteworthy box office success. Over time, it has exploded all around with significant numbers and new records. During its opening weekend, it earned $217 million globally, as IMDb stated. The United States reported a collection of $122 million, and the rest was reported from different countries worldwide.

After five weeks of hitting the silver screen on July 11, 2025, the movie has surpassed $331 million in domestic box office revenue in the United States. In this brief span, it already overtook Henry Cavill's previous Warner Bros. record of $330 million as the highest-grossing Superman film in the country.

According to reports published on August 10, 2025, James Gunn's Superman has grossed over $569 million, securing its position as the highest-grossing superhero film of 2025. It has outperformed major worldwide superhits such as Thunderbolts by Marvel Studios, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Fantastic Four

If Superman maintains its current momentum, it is poised to break Marvel's impressive 17-year reign of dominating the superhero box office. It would mark a major shift in the genre's landscape.

James Gunn played a pivotal role in the movie's groundbreaking success. After redefining the tone for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series with humor, heart, and iconic characters, he carried that momentum into the DC universe. His approach to making Superman, focusing on deeper character development and showcasing Clark Kent's journey as a hero and a man trying to find his place in the world, has been well appreciated by fans.

With Superman firmly established as the franchise's highest-grossing film and still to shatter more records, the future looks promising for both the character and James Gunn's association.

