"It's the worst" - Ghostface Killah recalls reaching out to Lil Wayne for a verse and learning it would cost $150K

Rapper Ghostface Killah - born Dennis David Coles - was recently invited as a guest on Charlamagne Tha God's The Breakfast Club, where he called an experience of approaching Lil Wayne for a verse on his track, and learned about his seemingly exorbitant charges.

Ghostface Killah says he reached out to Lil Wayne for a verse and was told it would cost $150,000



In a clip from the episode, which was shared on X by @ArtOfDialogue_, Coles said:

"You know, we tried to reach out to Wayne. And everything was like - and this is what I'm hearing, it might not even been him. But they asked for like, $150K, you know what I mean? So I was like, you know what, just knock it out yourself."

When the host asked if, despite being such a recognized name he had become in the hip-hop industry, Ghostface Killah still had to ask other artists for verses, he said that's what the rap game was like.

"This is rap sh*t. Rap n***as are like, it's the worst. But you know what, that's sort of another note."

According to HotNewHipHop, Ghostface Killah is currently making multiple media appearances in order to promote his upcoming music album, Supreme Clientele 2, which was released last week, on August 22. The album serves as a follow-up to its namesake project that Killah dropped 20 years ago.

Ghostface Killah claimed that the landscape of the hip-hop industry has shifted

Elsewhere on The Breakfast Club episode of Ghostface Killah, the rapper spoke about the shifting nature of the rap and pop culture industries. As someone who has produced music for nearly three decades, Ghostface said:

"I mean, you know, it kind of shifted. It shifted to another region. And I get it, ’cause nothing stays the same. You just got to do you. You just got to stay in your lane."

According to HotNewHipHop, Coles' latest comments about hip-hop not only acknowledge its apparent shift away from New York, but also towards cities like Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and LA.

He also appears to see the shift from a very neutral point of view, and appears to be rooted in authenticity in its face. One of the other things Coles spoke about was the high endurance in the rappers from his generation, adding:

"For the people I came up with... they still out there. Even though they probably got grandkids."

Ghostface Killah wants to make Supreme Clientele a trilogy

In an exclusive interview with Billboard about Supreme Clientele 2, Ghostface Killah told the media outlet that he might drop a third album in his later years, making it a trilogy. Giving a glimpse of what his rap from nursing homes might sound like, Killah said:

"Tell her to take her dentures out. Straight gums. Gummy bear top. You can go anywhere with rap, I’m tryna tell you. You gotta tell your peers the truth. Medicaid ain’t doing it, whatever it is. Social Security, where my check, n***a? You gotta be coming with bars like that. Where my check at? That’ll be the hook."

Ghostface Killah's first Supreme Clientele, which dropped in 2000, went on to become one of the best rap albums in the history of the genre.

