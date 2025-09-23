Who is Infinite Coles? Ghostface Killah's queer son raps about their father's 'lack of support', claims it's not a 'diss'

Newly minted musician, Infinite Coles (Image via Instagram/@4everinfinite_)

Rapper Infinite Coles recently released two singles from his debut album, SweetFace Killah, which is due to release in December this year.

Infinite Coles is the openly gay son of rapper and Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah. Both tracks from Coles’ album, SweetFace Killah and Dad and I explore Coles’ relationship with his father, which is a sensitive subject for the debutant musician, as per People Magazine.

According to a report by Them, Infinite Coles has not met his father for a decade. The musician’s relationship with his father deeply informs his emotional state.

The lyrics of the recently released tracks address the dilemmas that Coles had to experience as a result of his queer identity, which a contentious subject between the father and son.

However, Coles, as per People Magazine, insisted to a fan on X that he did not wish to insult or ‘diss’ his father. As per Vibe, Coles shared that through his music, he intends to remain true to his feelings. While exclusively speaking to Vibe, the debutant musician said,

“With this album, I plan to really take off. I feel like it’s my time — something beautiful is headed my way. I feel like I stand out from lots of other artists, especially in my community, because I’m talking about things that I never hear anyone talk about. People just wanna make a quick hit, but never tell us what’s really going on inside their hearts. And I just feel like if no one will, then I will.”

On Infinite Coles’ personal life

Infinite Coles has not shied away from being open about his emotions and personal life, particularly his relationship with his father. A couple of years ago, in 2023, Coles took to social media to break the silence surrounding his relationship with Ghostface Killah. Through a deeply emotional Instagram post, Infinite Coles shared,

“I have NEVER been the type to go online and talk about my personal life, my family or my emotions. However, today I’m giving an inside look into my broken heart, because I’m feeling more lost and hopeless than I have ever been…”

The Instagram post by Coles, as per another report by Vibe, was deemed as an accusation against Ghostface Killah. In the post, Coles, while addressing his father, further added,

“For many years, you made me hate myself until I developed the courage to snap the f*** out of it and realize that there was nothing wrong with me, but there’s everything wrong WITH YOU. I can’t even say you’re only a deadbeat to me because I’m gay, because you’re a deadbeat to all of your kids. Some more than others, but what I’ve been seeking is the answer as to why? Is it because your father turned his back on you? WHYYYY do you LOVE everyone but your kids? It’s backwards, it’s ugly, it’s hurtful and it’s HUMILIATING”

While conversing with Vibe, Coles revealed that the name of his debut album, SweetFace Killah, is indeed inspired from the homophobic slur he has been subjected to in the past.

The musician shared that the specific insult inspired him to create an alter ego. Coles added,

“At some point, people were in my DMs calling me all types of names and ‘SweetFace Killah’ was one of them…I was depressed at first, but then I was like, wait — they kinda ate that. So now that’s my album name…It’s like the haters created an alter ego I never knew I needed.”

Infinite Coles’ take on s*xuality also forms an important inspiration for his songs. The recently released tracks not only addresses the subject through its lyrics, but also inspires the style statement of the videos that accompany the songs.