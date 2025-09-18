"It's the best burger I've ever had": Miller's Bar gets another shoutout from Jimmy Fallon on Late Night

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jimmy Fallon attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

During this week's Detroit taping of The Tonight Show at the city's Opera House, Jimmy Fallon sprinkled his monologue with Motor City shoutouts - from local slang and the Lions to some of the area's dining spots. Among them, Miller's Bar stood out, earning enthusiastic praise from the host not just on Monday's episode, but again as he kicked off Tuesday night's show.

Jimmy Fallon raves about Miller's Bar burger

Jimmy Fallon has once more shown love to a well-known spot in the Detroit area on The Tonight Show. Chatting with bandleader Questlove, the Late Night host turned the talk to Miller's Bar in Dearborn, a place he says has the best burger ever. Fallon talked about it with great joy, pointing out the simple style of the place - burgers come on wax paper, not plates, and pickles are given in plain plastic bags.

He didn't mind this at all; in fact, Fallon said it just adds to its charm, making the meal more special. He wrapped up his high praise by giving thumbs up to both the food and the people working there, saying he'd gladly go back for more. In his words:

"There's a place called Miller's Bar in Dearborn. It's about 15-20 minutes outside Detroit. It's the best burger I've ever had. Ever had in a long time. Never had a burger like this. They serve it to you on waxed piece paper. No plate. Just waxed paper. They give you pickles in a ziplock bag. They go, 'you figure it out.' It was the best. I would totally go back. Shout out to Miller's. They were all nice to me."

Fallon calls Miller's Bar a 'must-go' spot

Jimmy Fallon's latest praise has once again put Miller's Bar in the spotlight. This much-loved place, known for its good burgers, wrote a thankful note on Facebook after Fallon talked about it on Instagram Stories. He said that the bar looks like it's from the '40s, and it's a "must-go." Many people saw the post, and it got a lot of reactions, words, and shares from fans who liked what the Late Night host said.

Miller's Bar posted on Facebook:

"Thanks for the love Jimmy we love serving our fresh burgers and we love our happy and loyal customers"

