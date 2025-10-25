Is Trump planning to name the new White House ballroom after himself? President clarifies rumors

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

As the construction work for the new ballroom in White House is in progress, rumors about the magnificent new project being named after him is also catching fire.

ABC News reported on Friday that some senior administration officials are already referring to it as The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom, and believe that the name is likely to stick.

Trump: "I don't have any plans to call it after myself. That was fake news. Probably gonna call it the Presidential Ballroom or something like that. We haven't really thought about a name yet." pic.twitter.com/5xHCXM7nrS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2025

However, when the President himself was asked the question, his answer proved the rumors wrong. In a video posted on X on Saturday, Trump was heard saying:

"Well, we raised a lot. We raised over $350 million. It's a beautiful room, a big room... I don't have any plans to call it after myself. That was fake news. Probably gonna call it the Presidential Ballroom or something like that. We haven't really thought about a name yet."

An official from the White House also confirmed $350 million to be amount of donation Trump's new project has received.

According to him, the 90,000-square-feet ballroom is estimated to be constructed and decorated in about $300 million. What Trump plans to do with the remaining $50 million is still a mystery.

Trump administration releases list of donors for the White House ballroom project

Ever since Donald Trump announced that his dream project of having a balloom in White House was coming to reality, the funding behind it has been a subject of constant speculation.

It was soon revealed by the President himself that the ballroom was going to be a fully funded undertaking, impacting the American taxpayers in no way.

The American citizens have also been curious about the donors who have together contributed to a massive collection of over $300 million.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration released the full ist of donors, which includes all the tech giants of the US.

Here's the list:

Amazon

Apple

Coinbase

Comcast Corporation

Google

HP Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Hard Rock International

Altria Group, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Caterpillar, Inc.

Ripple

Micron Technology

Meta Platforms

T-Mobiel

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Reynolds America

Tether America

Palantir Technologies Inc.

The Lutnick Family

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Union Pacific Railroad

Harold Hamm

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Benjamin Leon Jr.

Adelson Family Foundation

Konstantin Sokolov

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Edward and Shari Glazer

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Before the construction of the new ballroom begins, Trump demolished the White House's East Wing earlier this week.

While it has come as a surpirse to many, the president has complained about the East Room being too small for an entertainment space, with its seating capacity. being only 200.

The Guardian reports that Trump promises that 999 people will be easily accommodated in the new ballroom, which is expected to be taller than the White House itself.

The renderings that he has previously released hints at the ballroom bearing a striking resemblance to Mar-a-Lago's ballroom.

The President has also put forward an ambitious timeline for the project, claiming that it will be ready to use before the end of his current presidential term, which is in January 2029.