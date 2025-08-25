Is Raja Jackson arrested? All you need to know about the strayed professional wrestler

Raja Jackson (Image via Instagram/@unitedfightleague)

Raja Jackson sparked controversy after allegedly violently attacking a wrestler during a live-streamed event in Los Angeles. The son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson began making headlines for the controversy on August 23, 2025.

The incident occurred at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy's Knox Experience event, where Jackson suddenly entered the ring and assaulted wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, according to a report by USA Today.

Footage streamed on Kick showed him slamming Smith to the mat before punching him in the head. Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp later reported the video on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that Syko was hospitalized with "serious injuries" following the attack.

Raja Jackson, 25, son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, attacked wrestler Stuart Smith last night nearly killing him.



Rampage shared a statement in defense of his son. pic.twitter.com/j1WzeLRd70 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 24, 2025

At the time of publishing, he has not been arrested yet for his attack on Stuart Smith. Netizens have been taking to several social media platforms to raise their voice against the wrongdoing and asking the authorities to take necessary action against Raja.

Everything we know about Raja Jackson

Hailing from Los Angeles, Raja Jackson, 25, is an MMA fighter. He belongs to a well-known family, as the son of the renowned mixed martial artist Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, according to NDTV.

While still carving out his place in the combat sports world, he seems to have a long road ahead before making a lasting impact in the industry. However, his recent controversy has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

A look at his recent attack on Stuart Smith

The Los Angeles Police Department started investigating the shocking case regarding Raja Jackson after his video of attacking Syko Stu went viral on the internet. The authorities spoke with TMZ and revealed that they reached the venue and filed a police report, according to Hindustan Times.

The case is currently under review, though no details have been given on possible charges, despite growing social media calls for Jackson’s immediate arrest.

On August 24, 2025, Raja's dad, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, released an official statement and set the record straight about his son's alleged involvement with physically assaulting Syko Stu recently. Trying to clarify and highlight the truth, he wrote on X,

"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong."

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Apologizing to Smith for his son's actions, he further continued,

"Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

Follow Primetime for more such updates.