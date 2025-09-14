Is Lance Twiggs Tyler Robinson’s partner? Viral claim explored as misinformation about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer spreads online

Lance Twiggs has been identified as the roommate of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder (Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Misinformation has continued to spread across social media, even after the authorities caught the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk murder suspect. Many on social media are still speculating about Tyler Robinson’s identity, as new claims have emerged on the internet.

Lance Twiggs has been identified as the suspected killer’s roommate by the New York Post and Daily Mail.

However, neither outlet confirmed nor denied whether Twiggs is the same roommate whom Fox News reported as being transgender.

The media channel further asserted that Tyler Robinson was reportedly in a relationship with his transgender roommate, but didn’t confirm their identity.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

At the same time, Wisconsin Right Now spoke to someone claiming to be Twiggs’ estranged relative, whom he hasn’t seen in nearly four years.

The person alleged that Lance was transgender or transitioning.

The relative also claimed that Twiggs and Robinson were allegedly dating, but also told Wisconsin Right Now that they never met him and didn’t have direct knowledge of the relationship.

Despite accusations from the estranged relative and social media speculation, there is currently no evidence to suggest that Lancy Twiggs was dating Tyler Robinson.

While Fox News reported about the suspect's alleged romantic relationship with his transgender roommate, their identity remains undisclosed.

Lance Twiggs reportedly provided the police with "incriminating text messages” leading to Tyler Robinson’s arrest

Following a two-day manhunt, the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University (UVU) was caught on Friday, September 12.

While Trump announced that one of Robinson’s parents turned him in, the role of his roommate also emerged later.

According to Daily Mail, Lance Twiggs reportedly provided the authorities with "incriminating text messages” that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The roommate apparently showed his exchange with Robinson, in which he spoke about stashing the alleged murder weapon, per a law enforcement affidavit.

In a news briefing, Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed a text exchange reportedly between Tyler and his roommate on Discord. He further shared:

“The content of these included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel.”

Daily Mail noted that the law enforcement affidavit didn’t name Lance, and his identity became public after a report from the New York Post.

A separate news story from Fox News didn’t name the roommate, but claimed that Tyler Robinson lived with a transgender person, who was cooperating with the authorities.

Daily Mail didn’t confirm whether Lance, a 22-year-old gamer, is the same transgender roommate.

The outlet spoke with his grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, who refrained from commenting on the trans rumors. He said:

“I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now.”

He further shared that Lance was with the police and had returned to his house, but claimed:

“There’s no way for us to contact him other than going over there.”

In contrast to some claims on social media, Lance Twiggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing or being an accomplice of Tyler Robinson.