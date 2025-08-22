Is Jaguar an American brand? Anna Paulina Luna's tweet slamming Cracker Barrel triggers confusion online

U.S. Rep Anna Paulina Luna critcized Cracker Barrel in a recent tweet (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Crack Barrel’s recent rebranding with a logo change has sparked outrage from social media users, primarily MAGA supporters.

GOP U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna also criticized the restaurant company in an X post, while presenting the example of certain companies. Rep Luna claimed that the woke rebranding of certain American companies led to their financial self-destruction. She wrote:

“Bud Light. Target. Disney. Jaguar. Now Cracker Barrel. One by one, once-great American companies are self destructing with woke rebrands. When will executives take the note: Wokeism isn’t just a failed ideology, it’s economic s**cide.”

While making her point, the U.S. rep and Air Force veteran made a factual error by calling Jaguar an American company. Unlike Luna’s claim, the well-known sports and luxury automaker originated in the United Kingdom. Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of India-based Tata Motors, a part of the Tata Group, owns the British brand.

According to Jaguar Newport Beach’s website, the duo of William Lyons and William Walmsley founded the popular car brand in 1922 as Swallow Sidecar Company (later renamed S.S. Cars Limited). The firm was renamed again as Jaguar Cars Limited in 1945, after the famous line of luxury cars.

Jaguar’s ownership changed multiple times, with the American-based Ford buying it in 1999. Ford also bought Land Rover, but sold it with Jaguar to Tata Motors in 2008. Following the purchase, Tata also founded Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a holding company.

Internet users point out the factual error in Rep Anna Paulina Luna’s tweet targeting Jaguar, Cracker Barrel, and others

Jaguar is not and never has been an American company. — Michael Harding (@TennBuckII) August 21, 2025

The GOP representative and Air Force veteran lambasted certain companies for their alleged woke agenda, but also created confusion among her followers with a claim. Anna Paulina Luna called Jaguar an American brand, slamming Cracker Barrel for its rebrand.

Her tweet was hit with a community note clarifying that “Jaguar is not an American brand.” At the same time, many of her followers also corrected her in the replies.

“I think Jaguar is British, not an American company. But we understand your point,” a user wrote.

“Jaguar, a once-great American company? That’s interesting. 🤔,” another user wondered.

“Well, Jaguar's British, now owned by Tata of India, but we know what you mean! 😉,” someone replied.

“Jaguar is not and never has been an American company,” another added.

American companies? Jaguar might be the most British company to ever exist. — Daniel Lewis (@DanLewisFW) August 22, 2025

A user even declared Jaguar “the most British company” of all time:

“American companies? Jaguar might be the most British company to ever exist.”

Anna Paulina Luna didn’t acknowledge her factual error, while her original tweet targeting the woke agenda is still up.

Luna pointed out the financial loss Cracker Barrel incurred after its rebrand. Cracker Barrel lost $94 million a day after its logo change, per The Independent. The previous logo featured a seated man, while the newer one highlighted the brand name.