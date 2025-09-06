“I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me” - Charlie Sheen on reportedly having s*xual encounters with men

Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

In his upcoming memoir and a Netflix documentary based on his life, actor Charlie Sheen is opening up about aspects of his life that were unknown to the public. The star has often been the subject of controversy, such as when he was removed from the cast of the hit show, Two and a Half Men, after reports emerged that he was a dr*g addict.

Candidly revealing that he had multiple s*xual encounters with men, Sheen is not concealing anything in The Book of Sheen, which will be released on September 9, and in the documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which will begin streaming on September 10.

Speaking to People Magazine in the wake of his confession, Sheen noted:

“I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”

According to People Magazine, Sheen, in the upcoming Netflix documentary and his book, said in reference to his s*x life,

“I flipped the menu over.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that the actor also spoke about his same-s*x relationships on Good Morning America, and said that they began while he was dealing with his addiction to cr***.

“That's what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it, 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?' — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f***ing fun, and life goes on.”

Charlie Sheen revealed why he kept his same-s*x encounters a secret from the public

During his recent appearance on Good Morning America, Charlie Sheen candidly revealed the reasons behind his discomfort with revealing that he had had s*xual encounters with men. Sharing that he was extorted by his partners over the years, the actor confessed to anchor Michael Strahan,

“It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.’”

Continuing, Sheen also added that he had been feeding into his own fears about how the public would perceive him. He remarked,

“I just need to be free of that...and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff. Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.’”

Despite the qualms that he had over the years about revealing that he had s*xual encounters with men, Sheen now feels free of a burden. As per People Magazine, the actor was asked how he felt now that he has spoken publicly about his same-s*x encounters. He responded by saying,

“Liberating. It's f***ing liberating ... [to] just talk about stuff. It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f***ing piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

Previously, in 2015, Sheen also opened up about being HIV positive during an appearance on NBC’s Today. According to Entertainment Weekly, during his appearance, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with the virus four years prior and had previously paid off partners who threatened to reveal his HIV positive status to the public.