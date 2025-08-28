"I’m going to slaughter Young Thug" - Charleston White calls rapper out over 2015 video where he was seen allegedly snitching on Peewee Roscoe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Charleston White recently reacted to an old video of Young Thug's interrogation from 2015, saying on Instagram:

"I’m going to slaughter Young Thug. I prophesized this. I told y’all Young Thug was gone go tell it."

White's reaction comes a day after the audio went viral over social media on Wednesday (August 27). In it, Thug is heard talking about Peeweee Roscoe with investigators. For the unversed, Roscoe was tied to the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus.

Thugger's exact words about Roscoe in the viral audio were:

"They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all’s case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that / Every day [Roscoe] broke the f**kin' law.”

In his criticism of Young Thug, White said:

"First thing they tell you before you sit down is you do know you have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you. You have a right to an attorney. You have a right to have an attorney present. Right then and there, you don’t want to talk no more. Well, I thought we don’t talk to police."

Charleston then went on to speak about the hip-hop industry's tendency to "pick and choose" who they favor. Commenting on his harshness towards Gunna, White called out the entire genre of hip-hop as fake.

White then openly criticised Thug's street credibility as he asked him to join him, teasing:

"Turn in your jersey, Young Thug, and come on over here and sit down with the tattletail. You didn’t take the stand, but you told."

The comedian also accused the whole YSL group of being loose-lipped and confessing on record.

Young Thug addressed snitching allegations after his interrogation audio was leaked

They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere? — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 27, 2025

After his interrogation tape went viral on social media, Young Thug posted a cryptic tweet on X on Thursday, August 28. In the tweet, Thugger hinted that his interrogation was a deal as a favor for someone he cares about. However, no official names have been revealed so far, so the mystery continues.

A little later, Peewee Roscoe himself addressed the subject, saying:

"Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? When you go into the interrogation room, that's what you do."

The leaked audio, which hasn't been verified yet, hears Thug being asked about multiple reported crimes that his current or past associates were involved in.

One of the names he dropped during the interrogation was Peewee Roscoe. Roscoe has been accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's tour van back in 2015. At one point in the clip, Thugger said:

Complex reports that after months of his prison release, Young Thug is now expected to access some of his assets that were seized during the YSL RICO trial. The amount the rapper is likely to receive is nearly $150,000 in cash, in addition to his luxury cars, guns, and jewelry.