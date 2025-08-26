How long did it take for Erobb221 to fill his bathtub with a spoon? Twitch streamer livestreams the challenge for over 24 hours

The Twitch logo is seen in this photo illustration on 22 August, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Twitch streamer Erobb221 started a livestream where his challenge was to fill his bathtub with only a spoon. Fear Buck reposted a tweet that shared an update claiming that the streamer had already spent 25 hours in the process. Finally, according to Reddit, the streamer managed to fill the tub with a spoon in 34 hours 33 minutes.

The tweet regarding the Twitch streamer already gained more than a million views as well as over 9.8K likes since the time it was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many netizens also took to the social media platform and shared their take on the same.

While some netizens wondered how many people had been watching Erobb221's livestream, others wondered how much the streamer was getting paid for such bizzare livestream ideas. Meanwhile, a netizen believes that the streamer should have opted for a better idea to complete the challenge. The user tweeted,

"He should have thought this through a little more and made a ramp or something he could have put the liquid in so it could trickle down into the tub instead of him having to move his arm that much."

Another user wrote on the platform,

"How much is he getting paid for doing this?"

Erobb221 reportedly got himself involved in an alleged custody battle a few months back

While Erobb221 recently made it to the headlines for his bizzare livestream of trying to filling the bathtub using a spoon, he was in the limelight back in April 2025, for an alleged custody battle. At the time, reports of his former partner Brittany's account getting hacked made it to social media.

The hacker had allegedly leaked some information suggesting that the two streamers were going to be involved in a custody battle over their child Emerson Robbins. The alleged court documents further suggested that she be made the primary decision-making individual. According to reports by win.gg, Brittany wanted to be the sole decision-maker in everything related to their daughter Emerson.

The alleged court documents also apparently implied that Brittany had seemingly sought child support and medical support from Erobb221. She apparently stated that the payments should continue from his estate, in case he passed away. The alleged court documents were reportedly broadcast on a livestream, making viewers speculate that her account was hacked.

At the time, the outlet stated that they could not confirm the validity and authenticity of either the livestream or the alleged court documents suggesting the custody battle. It was last year in September, that Erobb221 announced his split with his then-partner Brittany. The announcement reportedly surfaced weeks after rumors about the same spread all across social media platforms.

At the time, Erobb221 clarified that any hate directed towards Brittany could lead to permanent ban from his community. In August 2024, the Twitch streamer took to X and stated that he was going to take a break from streaming, citing personal issues. In the tweet, he wrote,

"Chat I’m sorry but I’m dealing with some bad personal issues I’m gonna be taking a lot of time off. I’ll still be on camp knut but that’s orob it."

Erobb221 has not yet responded to the reactions by netizens surrounding his latest bizzare livestream challenge.