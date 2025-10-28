How is Grokipedia different than Wikipedia? Elon Musk touts his website as "nothing but the truth" as user points out differences in George Floyd's bio

SYMBOL - 07 June 2025, Baden-Württemberg, Rottweil: The application app of the AI chatbot Grok, which was developed by the company xAI and founded by Elon Musk in 2023, can be seen on the display of an iPhone. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, October 28, the 0.1 version of Elon Musk's Grokipedia went live. Announcing the launch of his AI-generated encyclopedia, the Tesla owner wrote that it was better than Wikipedia.

The goal of Grok and https://t.co/op5s4ZikGJ is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.



We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal. https://t.co/j8bJf7c4Hl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Musk also wrote about the 1.0 version of Grokipedia being in the works, which is expected to be 10 times better than the current one.

Shortly after the announcement, Elon Musk retweeted a post by @DillonLoomis, who had shared screenshots of George Floyd's bio on Wikipedia and Grokipedia, pointing out the differences in "nuance and detail". In the caption, Musk wrote:

The primary difference between Wikipedia and Musk's Grokipedia is that of a human consensus model and an AI-driven synthesis engine. The content available on Wikipedia is created as a collaborative effort of volunteer human editors.

As it runs on an open-source MediaWiki software, the information is refined and edited with respect to debates and policies.

On the other hand, the information on Grokipedia is a result of generative AI, with all articles being drafted and maintained by Grok's proprietary LLM. The AI is designed to process large amounts of data, analyse it for context and accuracy, and put forward the most accurate version.

In addition to that, the information available on Grokipedia is expected to have a better rate of updates, as it runs on real-time integration. As opposed to that, Wikipedia has a verifiability standard for maintaining quality, which is that its content is updated more slowly.

In terms of transparency, Wikipedia holds a higher standard, with every single entry or change being transparently logged, mentioned, and open for the public to access. Meanwhile, the logic behind Grokipedia's content is a proprietary black box. This means that there's no way of knowing how its LLM prefers one source over another to justify its content.

​ Elon Musk's bio on Grokipedia stretches to 11K words

Elon Musk's Grokipedia entry.



Are you in there? pic.twitter.com/MHgbl81VyG — Hovhannes Mkhitaryan (@hovinthenorth) October 27, 2025

While Elon Musk claims his AI-generated encyclopedia has no biases, Grokipedia's entry on the entrepreneur himself doesn't seem to align with it. The encyclopedia has written a lengthy 11,000-word bio for Musk, citing over 300 sources, unlike his Wikipedia page, which has only 8,000 words.

Grokipedia has also featured controversial sections in Musk's bio, such as Advocacy for Multiplanetary Life and Population Growth and Criticisms of Regulation and Woke Culture.

Elon Musk was initially going to launch Grokipedia earlier in October, but it got delayed, with the entrepreneur needing more time to "purge out the propaganda" from the AI-generated encyclopedia.