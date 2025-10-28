“They’re so afraid of it”: Internet reacts as Wikipedia drops Grokipedia article as comparison intensifies

White House Senior Advisor to the President and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s new company, Grokipedia, has created quite a wave on the Internet just days after it was launched. The service was presented by Musk as an AI powered replacement for Wikipedia, but claims to be a “massive improvement” over what he calls the “woke bias” of Wikipedia.

Grokipedia, created by Musk's xAI startup, officially launched Monday with almost 900,000 AI generated articles. While Wikipedia includes human volunteers who collaboratively edit articles, the entries on Grokipedia are reviewed by Musk's AI chatbot, Grok.

Users are welcome to suggest changes, although they have reduced open source editing and accessibility to share. Users and journalists are taking to social media to highlight the controversial tone and perceived political leaning in the platform's content.

Several users charged Musk with building a politically tilted encyclopedia pretending to be objective knowledge. Others defended Grokipedia as an appropriate counterargument to what they see as an ideological counter to Wikipedia's liberal bias.

"Wikipedia has already dropped a hit article on Grokipedia, they’re so afraid of it," one X user wrote.

"My prediction: in less than six months Wikipedia will be irrelevant," another user remarked.

"Grokipedia will grow far faster and further than Wikipedia ever did. Wikipedia is dying!" wrote a user.

"My God, I've spent 20 minutes browsing Grokipedia and one thing is absolutely clear: Wikipedia is cooked," an internet user commented.

Some people supported the Grokipedia just because it could act as another source to cross check articles and information shared by Wikipedia.

"Grok will be able to re-interpret many classic sources that Wikipedia has mostly quoted. The connections it will be able to make, might change history as we know it," one user stated.

"Wikipedia was a good idea in principle but poorly implemented with so many gatekeepers especially in nutrition despite there being evidence contrary to their biases. I’m glad for Grokipedia to take bias out of the process," another added.

Wikipedia’s response and allegations against Grokipedia for hosting politically charged informations

Comparisons between the two platforms rapidly escalated after Grokipedia was found to contain politically contentious and sometimes dubious content. A preliminary review by WIRED included several entries reflecting conservative perspectives while downplaying or omitting aspects found on Wikipedia.

For example, the Grokipedia entry on the slavery of African Americans highlighted ideological rationalizations for such action and singled out The 1619 Project as historically misleading.

Entering a couple of different search terms to see what came up about LGBTQ+ behavior, noted several politically problematic responses, including one entry that said pornography exacerbated the AIDS epidemic and another entry that discussed social media activity as a contagion of transgender identity.

Grokipedia rips off directly from Wikipedia, word for word, formatting, structure, the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/HUVIgh5Swg — Dave Jones (@eevblog) October 28, 2025

Wikipedia, on the other hand, has taken a clear position; the Wikimedia Foundation, which oversees the site, noted “Wikipedia’s knowledge is - and always will be - human” and pointed out that Grokipedia, in fact, used material that is also derived from Wikipedia and made available through the Creative Commons license.

“Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist,” the Foundation said, also highlighting the irony of Musk’s comments, since many of the articles on Grokipedia currently cite Wikipedia.

While discussions about the platform continue to trend, the introduction of Grokipedia has inspired larger questions about bias, free speech, and AI’s emerging role in shaping knowledge online. Only time will tell whether Grokipedia will seriously challenge Wikipedia or be just another battle in the culture wars.