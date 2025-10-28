Did Grokipedia dedicate an 11,000-word page to Elon Musk? AI-powered encyclopedia's piece on its creator explored

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. This is Trump's third cabinet meeting of his second term, and it focused on spending cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has recently launched his AI-powered encyclopedia called the Grokipedia and it has soon become the talk of the town. Musk has claimed that this will work a lot better than the popular Wikipedia, which he has criticized in the past. An article on a particular topic has since been gaining attention.

It has been reported that Grokipedia has dedicated an 11,000-word article on Elon Musk. According to reports by Livemint, the article doesn't just have so many words; it also has more than 300 citations. For the unversed, the article on him on Wikipedia has about 8,000 words, which is around 3,000 words less.

The lengthy Grokipedia article on Musk includes some headlines talking about the Tesla CEO's political ideologies. Some of the sub-headlines include "Criticisms of Regulation and Woke Culture" and "Advocacy for Multiplanetary Life and Population Growth." The article further mentioned details about his personal life, including his children and his childhood.

While the aforementioned factors were highlighted in the Grokipedia article, the Wikipedia article on Musk includes headlines talking about the controversial salute at Trump's inauguration ceremony this year and his feud with the president.

From Musk's family background to his career and different ventures, the Grokipedia article explained everything in detail. So, it can be concluded that it is true that the AI-powered encyclopedia has dedicated a massive article to its creator, Elon Musk.

While Elon Musk described Grokipedia as being neutral, many claimed that it seemed more inclined to the right-wing ideologies

In the past, Elon Musk has accused Wikipedia of being left-inclining and even urged people to boycott the platform, earlier this year. However, after the recent launch of Grokipedia, many made similar claims about the platform being right-ideology centric. According to reports by Blavity News, preliminary reports suggested that Grokipedia seemed to promote a right-inclining ideology.

Wired made some allegations against the platform by claiming that the page pushed far-right agendas. The outlet published an article on October 27, and accused the platform of claiming that the AIDS epidemic was worsened by p*rnography. The outlet also claimed that the platform suggested that social media was responsible for a rise in transgender people.

The team at Wired further claimed that they did not have access to the page initially and it appeared that they were blocked. While there have been allegations about Grokipedia being right-leaning, the launch has received applause as well. Apart from the mixed response, the platform has reportedly penned down the article on Musk in a complimentary manner.

According to The New York Times, Elon Musk has been described as someone who "blends innovative visionary with irreverent provocateur." The outlet added that Grokipedia even took digs at Musk's rivals, including Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter.

While many were choosing sides on whether Grokipedia is neutral or biased, another set of allegations popped up. Many claimed that the structuring on Grokipedia seemed quite similar to what is present on Wikipedia. Social media platforms like X are now filled with different opinions from netizens.