"His rating will still be a 0" - Internet divided over reports of Jimmy Kimmel being in talks with Disney & ABC to bring back his show

Recently, an exclusive source told CNN that "everyone" at the company valued Jimmy Kimmel and wanted to have him back. According to Variety, Kimmel and Disney are working toward reaching a middle ground in order to bring back Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. For the unversed, the show was abruptly taken off the air by the network recently.

According to three sources, business and legal officials representing Jimmy Kimmel were in talks with leaders at ABC and Disney. Meanwhile, netizens shared their opinions on the new update since the show was indefinitely canceled on September 17. The internet seemed further divided at the moment while discussing this matter.

One user wrote on X,

"His rating will still be a 0."

"Nobody was watching before. Why would that change now?" questioned another one.

"Please they shouldn’t 😩," believed an X user.

Meanwhile, many people celebrated this update and rumors started circulating suggesting that Kimmel had threatened to sue the network for indefinitely canceling his show, after his monologue on Charlie Kirk's assassination. One used tweeted,

"Disney got scared of that one billion lawsuit from Jimmy🙄😂😂😂😂😂😂."

"Funny how being threaten with a billion dollar lawsuit changes one's tune..." read a tweet.

"When one door shuts close, another opens🚪," wrote a netizen.

Despite the speculations, there has been no confirmation on the news of a lawsuit by Jimmy Kimmel as of now.

The sources have stated that it is unclear if Jimmy Kimmel will actually make a comeback with his show

As previously mentioned, the sources suggested that Disney was in talks with Jimmy Kimmel and his representatives to reach a middle ground, in order to bring the show back. However, the sources also clarified that as of now, it wasn't sure if Kimmel will finally be back on the network with his late-night show.

According to reports by Variety, Disney has to ensure that several TV stations distribute Jimmy Kimmel Live! across the US, in order to get general high ratings. Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the show's rating had dropped drastically over the past ten years. Talking further about the situation, a source told CNN,

"There is no more terrifying circumstance for a broadcast entity than the threat of an FCC fine, or worse, that the agency could move to revoke the stations' broadcast licenses."

It has been reported that executives and high officials had previously flagged Kimmel's take on President Trump, which has always been critical. However, Jimmy Kimmel has been very vocal and blunt when it came to sharing his take on the US President.

Meanwhile, demonstrations broke out on Thursday outside the Disney offices in New York and Burbank. Many netizens took to social media to extend support to Jimmy Kimmel and urged him to bring back his show. Several celebrities like Ben Stiller and Paul Scheer bashed the network for this decision.

Representatives of Jimmy Kimmel were reached out to comment on the ongoing talks with Disney, however, no response has been received. Kimmel has not issued any public statement since the time it was announced that his show was getting canceled indefinitely.