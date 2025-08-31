“Heroes”: Internet reacts to viral video of rescuers saving pilot from ocean following North Carolina Oak Island pier crash

Airplane crash near Oak Island (Image via Instagram/@wrightsvillebeachdiaries)

A video showcasing the rescue of a pilot after his plane went down into the Atlantic Ocean near Oak Island Pier, North Carolina, is creating a buzz in the media,, receiving countless compliments about the fast-thinking emergency crews involved.

On August 2, 17-year aviation veteran Mark Finkelstein, was flying a single-engine airplane from Cape Fear Regional Jetport. Approximately 13 minutes into his intended short 20-minute flight along Oak Island, Finkelstein experienced engine failure and made the decision to land.

Because he could not return to the airport, and was faced with a crowded beach, the pilot decided that the water landing was the best option. Emergency responders acted quickly. The Oak Island Beach Safety Unit, Oak Island Water Rescue, and Southport Fire Department were in the vicinity on another call, and they got the alert and rushed to the scene.

According to People, in under 30 seconds, rescuers arrived at the partially submerged plane and pulled Finkelstein from the cockpit window, bringing him feet first under water, then onto a rescue raft.

The rescue video has since circulated widely on social media, with people commenting on how quickly and effectively the responders acted. One X user called the responders “heroes,” with many noting the quick response time and professionalism in a life threatening situation.

"Wow!! That was fast. Heroes."

"Thank God they responded to the situation the way they did!" wrote another.

"Drone footage makes it look like a Hollywood stunt. Kudos to those rescuers, true pros in a world full of amateurs. Hope the guy's buying them beers tonight," said an internet user.

"There are a lot of good people in this world and these life savors are some of them," a user commented.

On the other hand, people also praised Mark Finkelstein for his quick thinking.

"He did the right thing by landing in the water where many people saw him and were able to rescue him. Thank God," said a user.

"He saved lives by not landing on the beach, then others saved his life. What a beautiful thing to happen! God's love to all!" remarked another.

Statements from Mark Finkelstein and the rescue team regarding the plane crash

The crash was caught on video and later posted online showing the plane descending over the ocean, skidding across the water, flipping, and finally coming to rest partially submerged in the water. According to the Oak Island Fire Department (OIFD), the plane landed in an upright position, leaving only a small air pocket inside the cabin.

Incredibly, Finkelstein had only a cut to his leg that needed stitches, and was taken to a hospital before being released. In an interview with WECT News, he said:

"I was so fortunate that the impact didn’t injure me and doubly fortunate that the Oak Island Water Rescue got to me so quickly."

In a Facebook post, Finkelstein thanked with "dearest gratitude" the agencies and the people involved, calling them "life savers." On the other hand, OIFD officials praised training and preparation for the successful rescue.

"Within minutes of his landing in the water, units from multiple agencies were at the plane, and able to swiftly recover Mr. Finkelstein, transporting him back to shore," the OIFD said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is anticipated to examine the cause of the engine failure. As the video circulates online, it showcases the quick thinking and coordination of first responders.