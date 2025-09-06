Harrison Bader gifts young fan a signed bat after video of "Phillies Karen" taking home-run ball away from him goes viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 6: Harrison Bader #12 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field on July 6, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

On Friday, September 5, an incident from a match between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies went viral. In the game's fourth inning, outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo homer, with his ball flying off-field and ending up in the left-field bleachers, where a Phillis fan picked it up, handing it to his excited son.

Dad was able to get a HR ball for his son but a Karen in the section was not gonna let him keep it

pic.twitter.com/kly0opM6aM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025

As another woman from the bleachers witnessed it, she became furious. She ran across the aisle, confronting and scolding the father until he handed the ball back to her in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. The moment was caught on camera and uploaded to social media, and it went viral quickly.

The viral clip was noticed by both baseball teams, who took their own initiative to compensate for the harshness the young fan had to face. According to Yahoo! Sports, the Miami Marlins gifted the boy (who was wearing a Phillies jersey) a goodie bag.

On the other hand, from the Philadelphia Phillies, Harrison Bader met the fan himself, signed his bat, and offered it to him as a present. The Phillies ended up winning the game by 9-3.

Harrison Bader has turned out to be a good fit for the Philadelphia Phillies

Harrison Bader, who joined the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline earlier this year, is proving to be a good fit for the baseball team. The former gold glover has already built a great rapport with his fellow teammates and gives an equally impressive performance on the field.

Brandon Marsh - another outfielder on the team - said about Bader:

"I could say a lot of things. Energy. A heck of an at-bat every single time. Gold Glove defense. Good teammate, on and off the field. He’s been huge for this club. And he’s going to continue to be big for us."

Since he started playing professionally, Bader has bounced around a lot. Originally an outfielder for the Cardinals, he has played for the Reds, the Yankees, the Mets, and the Twins.

Speaking about his time with the Phillies and its reflection on his performance, Bader told Sunday Night Baseball:

"I think the number one thing when you get traded is just to let your game speak for itself, you know? It’s very easy to get caught up in a lot of the noise, playoff race, fitting into a clubhouse, but honestly, the game in between the lines is all that has to matter in there."

Harrison went on to say that he was focused on keeping his teammates and manager happy with his "play".

After winning the match against the Miami Marlins on Friday, the next team the Philadelphia Phillies will play against is the New York Mets (Bader's former team). The match will take place on Monday, September 8, in Philly's Citizens Bank Park.