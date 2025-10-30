Is Halloween a federal holiday? Details explored to know if banks, post offices and more will be open

Joe Biden and Jill Biden hand out candy and books during a Halloween trick-or-treat event (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year, and it is associated with costumes, candy and celebrations. Nonetheless, the question that many ask is whether it is a federal holiday and whether the banks, post offices and other services shut down on the occasion. Halloween is not a federal holiday in the United States.

This implies that the majority of offices, schools and essential services in use by the general population remain open. Halloween in the US is a captivating tradition. It's purely cultural and wildly popular.

Halloween in the US is a fascinating tradition. It's neither a religious nor federal holiday. Purely cultural, and wildly popular. It's a festival in celebration of a fundamental emotion almost always avoided or suppressed. A collective outlet. And its timing is perfect.… https://t.co/LHDHH5xzO9 — Saffron Sage (@_saffsage) October 20, 2025

What’s open and closed on Halloween?

Schools

When Halloween falls on a weekday, public schools in the country are typically open. Certain schools will have thematic events or costume days, and classes will proceed as usual.

Mail and Delivery Services

Halloween is the day when the United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx and UPS are in operation. Mails will be delivered and post offices will not be closed. None of the companies display Halloween as a holiday in their official list.

Banks

Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and Citibank are major banks that remain open in normal business hours. Unlike a bank holiday, Halloween does not require customers to visit branches or use ATMs, meaning that no services will be delayed.

Pharmacies

Many stores, including those at Walgreens and CVS, are open on Halloween. CVS stores that are open 24 hours will adhere to their schedule, but it's best to check the local time.

Retail Stores

Supermarkets such as Walmart and Costco will be operating on Halloween. Consumers can visit during the day to shop for last-minute costume materials, candy, or decorations.

Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are open. Halloween is not one of their official holidays. Although Halloween is a fun and festive day, business continues in the country.