"Grifter" - Internet divided by comedian Dave Smith revealing he shared private texts from Charlie Kirk with Candace Owens

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

Comedian and political commentator Dave Smith has revealed that he was going to reveal private messages from Charlie Kirk, on his show at 8pm ET tonight on YouTube. Smith talked about the same on a tweet that he posted on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. He further wrote that it was Candace Owens who initially asked for the information. He added:

"At one point in the show, Candace asked that me and Tucker both disclose whatever information we have about Charlie's state of mind, specifically backstage at the big TPUSA event."

The texts included the ones in which Kirk shared his take on Smith's debate with Douglas Murray and Israel. Meanwhile, several netizens noticed this tweet and shared their comments on the same. The internet soon became divided with opinions. While some were in his favor, others ended up bashing Smith. One user wrote on X:

"Grifter."

​

"I really hope his wife sues all of you," added a tweet.

"I dont know man. This seems pretty delicate. Private conversations that he can no longer speak to is kind of out of bounds," wrote another one.

As previously mentioned, many had a positive outlook towards this decision by Dave Smith. A netizen tweeted,

"You're doing the right thing. I'm eager to watch."

"Better to tell the truth. It’s what Charlie stood for," added a tweet.

"Charlie was all about the truth. Some don't want to hear it... Keep up the good work Dave," noted a netizen.

The ones bashing Dave Smith were of the belief that it was unfair that he was revealing texts sent by a man who wasn't present to explain himself. Meanwhile, the ones supporting him believed that the revelation was important to maintain transparency.

Anti-Israel conspiracy theories have reportedly increased since Charlie Kirk's assassination

According to reports by The Jerusalem Post, dated September 14, 2025, posts sharing anti-Israel conspiracy theories have sparked since Charlie Kirk was murdered last week. The same was first reported by the Anti-Defamation League on Friday. The ADL reportedly found out that within hours of the murder and before the arrest of the suspect, conspiracy theories suggested Israel and Jews were linked to it.

It was further reported by the ADL that since September 10, 2025, over 10,000 posts that included the phrase "Israel killed Charlie Kirk" on X were posted. The organization added that certain accounts that had "histories of peddling anti-Israel and antisemitic conspiracy theories" had already tagged Israel as being the culprit in the assassination of the right-wing political activist.

Conspiracy theorist Stew Peters tweeted,

"Pretty obvious that Israel ordered the hit after Charlie started noticing."

Meanwhile, Ian Carroll, an anti-Zionist X influencer, tweeted that Kirk's death would act as a "turning point of US-Israel relations." As of now, the tweet by Carroll has gained more than 11 million views and has been liked by over 100K people on social media.

Many questioned Carroll, asking him about evidence suggesting the same.

As of now, Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's wife, has not responded to any of these statements.