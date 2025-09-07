From Lady Gaga to Mariah Carey: The complete MTV VMAs 2025 performance lineup

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Lola Young performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals at UBS Arena on September 05, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are all set for a massive night, aiming to top last year's viral stage moments - from Sabrina Carpenter's talk-of-the-town alien kiss or Chappell Roan's bold castle set. This year's event promises to dazzle even more, with a stacked roster that includes Doja Cat, KATSEYE, and Lola Young.

Plus, we'll see Sabrina's big comeback and rising star Sombr, and more. Topping the list is Lady Gaga. She's not just dominating the nominations, but will also hit the stage for what's expected to be one of the night's defining performances. As the time draws near and the UBS Arena in New York gets ready, here's the lineup of stars ready to light up the VMAs on Sunday, September 7.

Star power, milestone honors, and fresh talent set to light up the 2025 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 are all set for a big night with an eclectic mix of performances and special honors ready to shine. Stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Post Malone, along with new faces like Alex Warren, Lola Young, and Megan Moroney, make up a lineup full of old and new songs.

Viewers can also expect milestone moments, reportedly, including Mariah Carey getting the coveted Video Vanguard Award, Ricky Martin being honored with the Latin Icon Award, and Busta Rhymes accepting the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

This year's VMAs will be fun with stars like J Balvin and DJ Snake, Bailey Zimmerman with The Kid LAROI, and fresh faces like KATSEYE, opening the pre-show.

This year, VMs promise a dynamic celebration of music's past, present, and future. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will go down this Sunday, September 7, starting live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's music's big night, and will bring fans from all over the country as the event, full of stars, kicks off in prime time.

