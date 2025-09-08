Best-dressed stars at MTV Video Music Awards 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The MTV Video Music Awards have always been a stage for bold fashion statements, where stars push boundaries and redefine red carpet style. Famous for eye-catching outfits and eccentric accessories, this annual event rarely skips a beat in getting folks to talk.

This year's ceremony at New York's UBS Arena stayed true to tradition, giving us a blend of daring, sheer gowns, nostalgic nods to fashion history, and loads of playful risks.

The 2025 VMAs red carpet brought bold, buzzworthy fashion moments

Let's check out some of the top looks that got people buzzing:

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter changed her signature red-carpet look at the 2025 VMAs. She left behind her normal strapless and halter silhouettes for a long-sleeve, high-neck gown. The long Valentino dress, rendered in a shade nearly identical to the carpet itself, mixed modest structure with playful detailing.

Fine bead art, floral embroidery, and sheer panels gave the style a soft touch, while a lilac feather boa put in a playful showgirl vibe. The strong style move moment coincided with a big professional victory, as Carpenter got three major awards, including Best Pop Artist and Best Album.

2. FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs amazed all on the red carpet with a bold and unconventional hairstyle that mixed fashion and art. Hairstylist Louis Souvestre, who loves new, experimental, and sculptural approaches, crafted this look - the look reimagined headphones through braids and shaved details.

Cornrows lay on the front, and the back had spikes that made a bold "skullet" look. Two thin braids hung down like wire cords into her low-rise burgundy pants, and her bandeau top structured shoulders drew further attention to her hair, which stood out even more.

3. Tate McRae

The MTV VMAs red carpet was full of brave style picks, with sheer fabric leading the way. Tate McRae was the one who caught the most eyes. The singer came in a bright white silk chiffon dress that made many heads turn and quickly got people talking on social sites.

Crafted by the Paris brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the special look took more than 130 hours of handwork to finish, highlighting the designer's skill for mixing sensual, lingerie-inspired details with top-notch design work.

4. Doja Cat

Doja Cat turned heads at the event with a strong 1980s twist. She hit the red carpet in a big blonde wig and a loud, harlequin-patterned Balmain dress. This old-school style matched well with the wait for her soon-to-be-out album Vie. This album is said to lean a lot into the style of that time.

But it wasn't just her outfit that sparked conversation; Doja Cat made one of the buzzed-about moments by taking out a MAC lipstick from her clutch, putting it on for the cams, and then taking an unexpected bite. It turned out the stunt was made of edible chocolate by web-famed sweet maker Amaury Guichon.

5. Tyla

At the VMAs, Tyla, who had two nods, turned heads by reimagining a famous Chanel style. The outfit, first worn as a sleeveless top by Claudia Schiffer during the Spring-Summer 1993 show, was cleverly reworked by the South African star into a figure-hugging, short dress.

She opted for Pandora's Talisman collection instead of Chanel's famed gold chain belt, giving her own new spin to this archival fashion event.

