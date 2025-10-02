Fact Check: Did Dallas Cowboys petition to replace Bad Bunny at Super Bowl? Viral post claims Jerry Jones threatened players strike

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Bad Bunny performs during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation have confirmed that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The announcement during the September 28 Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers has received mixed reactions on social media. Amidst online trends, an unfounded claim has emerged that the Cowboys have an objection to Bad Bunny headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime.

According to an X user (@BabyD1111229), the Texas-based NFL team filed a petition to have the Puerto Rican rapper-singer replaced. The post also claimed that Dallas Cowboys principal owner Jerry Jones has allegedly threatened a player strike over the announcement of the Super Bowl LX halftime show headliner. @BabyD1111229 tweeted:

“In an unprecedented move, the Dallas Cowboys have officially petitioned the NFL to reconsider the selection of Bad Bunny as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Led by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the franchise has expressed strong opposition, citing concerns about the cultural implications of the choice.”

The post also featured an unverified quote from the Cowboys owner that read:

“Bringing an LGBT singer to perform in an important final is the stupidest thing. American culture and this sport will be weakened and die by them. Let’s change that thinking because this is a sport for strong people.”

However, there is no statement or evidence to support the claim that the Dallas Cowboys filed a petition to have Bad Bunny removed as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer. Furthermore, Jerry Jones, who is also president and general manager of the Cowboys, hasn’t said anything publicly on Bad Bunny or his sexual orientation.

Last year, Rael Enteen, a former Washington Commanders executive, alleged that Jones “hates gay people” and “black people.” In a statement given to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, the Cowboys owner refuted the allegations and said:

“I dismissed it immediately. Didn’t even think about it. Seriously. It’s so off-base & wrong, so I didn’t give it any more thought at all. And I hope no one does because it’s ludicrous.”

Taylor Lewan claims that the NFL “might’ve made a mistake” by picking Bad Bunny instead of Taylor Swift

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t publicly objected to the National Football League’s decision to go with Puerto Rican rapper-singer as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner. However, a former NFL star and ex-Tennessee Titans lineman, Taylor Lewan, has shared his disagreement with the league’s announcement. Speaking during a recent Up & Adams episode, Lewan claimed:

“I think the NFL might've made a mistake making Bad Bunny the halftime Super Bowl show. First off, give credit to Bad Bunny. He's talented at signing and acting and everything in between.”

He explained the reason behind his disagreement and said:

“It should've been Taylor Swift. She has been integrated into this world of football. She's meshing two different cultures into one another."

Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime is proof the universe loves us. Uptown watching history together. — Javier Jordan (@MagicJavier6ix) September 29, 2025

While there have been reports of Swift turning down the opportunity to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, the reactions to Bad Bunny’s announcement have been polarizing.

“Super Bowl halftime show with the legendary Bad Bunny is going to be 🔥,” another user wrote.

“SO EXCITED 🤟,” one user shared.

“Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime is proof the universe loves us. Uptown watching history together,” another one expressed.

Rather have t swift over bad bunny — Sam King (@SKingBaseball1) September 29, 2025

A section of internet users was not thrilled with the announcement. A user wrote:

“Rather have t swift over bad bunny”

Another user tweeted:

“Bad choice Imo.”

One user joked:

“Bro the Stadium Gonna be in silence”

Another one said:

“Shoulda been Kid Cudi L”

Super Bowl LX – the contest between the champions of the AFC (American Football Conference) and the NFC (National Football Conference) – will be held on February 8, 2026. Bad Bunny will be headlining his first-ever halftime performance. The NUEVAYoL singer has previously guest-performed during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.