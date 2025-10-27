Elon Musk has a 5-word response to Arnold Schwarzenegger claiming The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to students after he received an honorary degree from the Hertie School at an event at the Hertie School on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The award is in honour of Schwarzenegger's commitment to climate protection and civil society. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Elon Musk appears to disagree with Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest statement about gerrymandering. The former bodybuilder, who is currently the governor of California, was recently discussing redistricting with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Zero is a low number https://t.co/zvVa7DovV4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2025

When Tapper asked Schwarzenegger if he thought Trump's redistricting was an attempt to prevent the Democrats from winning the mid-term elections next year, the latter disagreed, bringing up gerrymandering in response.

Claiming that gerrymandering had become a somewhat historic practice in the country, the governor said:

"There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Masschusettes, that has, like, 40% of the people voting for Trump, they only have zero representatives. The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House... In Nex Mexico, if 45% people voted for Trump, and zero is sent to the House... Crazy gerrymandering going on all over the country, and we wanted to try to stop it in California, and we did."

Schwarzenegger also mentioned that a "tit for tat" strategy wasn't doing anyone any good, continuing:

"I think, this whole thing about finger-pointing and saying, 'they did, so we should do it' - that's not the way to go. One party should outperform the other party. When it comes to mid-term elections as you know, always the party that is not in the White House usually wins by 25-30 seats, so what do those five seats matter in the first place in Texas?"

A clip of the conversation, which was posted on X by Collin Rugg on Sunday, caught Elon Musk's attention, who retweeted it with a five-word response to Arnold's claims, writing:

"Zero is a low number"

Musk's comment refers to Schwarzenegger's claim about the Republican Party not having any representation in the House, which is false.

According to a Bloomberg report published earlier this year (June 2025), the Republican Party dominates the House of Representatives with over 220 seats, while the Democratic Party has only 213 seats. It also commands a majority in the Senate, with 53 seats as opposed to Democrats' 47 seats.

​ Arnold Schwarzenegger called Proposition 50 "a big scam"

Arnold Schwarzenegger stops Bill Maher dead in his tracks as Maher tried to defend Newsom’s Prop 50 gerrymandering scheme in California.



Schwarzenegger called the entire thing a “SCAM” right to Maher's face.



“Well I think that Prop 50 is a big scam.”



Then he broke down the… pic.twitter.com/uEFlfgtRah — Overton (@overton_news) October 18, 2025

Arnold Schwarzenegger's opinion on redistricting comes nearly a week after the governor appeared on Bill Maher's show. On Maher's show, he was asked about Newsom's efforts to get Proposition 50 approved. In response, Schwarzenegger said:

"I think that prop 50 is a big scam, and the reason why I’m saying that is because it says that we should fight [President] Trump because he’s a threat to democracy. But in the meantime, they want to go and tear up the Constitution in California, get rid of the independent commission that draws the district lines and take the power away from the people and give it back to the politicians... It doesn't make any sense."

Arnold then went on to claim that while he was a Republican, he didn't serve the party, but the people.