Why did Dress To Impress issue an apology? Popular video game addresses miscommunication over Lady Gaga's reported meet and greet

On Saturday, August 23, Lady Gaga made an appearance in a Dress to Impress livestreaming event in which she answered pre-submitted questions from fans.

However, the wording in the advertisement created a misunderstanding between the video game and its players, giving an impression that Lady Gaga - born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - would be having one-on-one interactions with them.

When Gaga's interaction was not as active as they had expected, it led to players sending a strong backlash against Dress To Impress. Responding to the backlash, a representative for the video game shared a statement on X to apologize for their miscommunication, saying:

"We're very, very sorry that the event marketing was misleading to many of you. This is the first time we have done something this big, but that doesn't excuse the fact that we missed the mark. In the future, we will make more of an effort to ensure that our messaging is very clear so that you know exactly what to expect."

Lady Gaga spoke about her albums at the meet & greet event

During the Q&A session of her meet & greet on Dress to Impress, Lady Gaga answered several music-related questions submitted by fans. One of them was about her latest album, MAYHEM, in which the Shallow singer said:

"MAYHEM was made the happiest I’ve ever been. That was hard because I decided to challenge myself musically with genres I know well. I sang my heart out and tried every production move to make it the best it could be. The songs are hard to sing; They’re all really high, I have to train like crazy for MAYHEM Ball."

Elsewhere in the session, Gaga spoke about an older album of hers from 2013, Artpop. Recalling how it was her first attempt at the EDM genre of music, the Perfect Illusion singer said:

"ARTPOP was new musical territory for me going full EDM so it was a major learning experience musically (which was fun but also hard). Figuring out how to fit live instruments in with the hard beats was interesting. I was not in a good place mentally when I made it though so it made finishing it a challenge."

In another question about the favorite music she has created so far, Lady Gaga mentioned her sophomore album, Born This Way (2011), calling its messaging "meaningful".

The Stupid Love singer also answered questions about her fashion icons and outfits, especially about her Monster Ball boots. Calling the boots her "uniform," Gaga added:

"My pleaser black Monster Ball boots are SO special to me. I have performed for millions of monsters around the world in them. They have carried me far even when I felt like I couldn’t carry myself. I still have them! I wore them at Coachella!”

Lady Gaga mentioned fashion icons like Mick Jagger, Madonna, Prince, Blondie, David Bowie, and Grace Jones as her inspiration.

Lady Gaga is currently on her eighth concert tour, The Mayhem Ball, which kicked off on July 16, 2025, and will conclude next year, on January 30, 2026.